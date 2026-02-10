Connect with us

IPOA probes Nandi Hills police assault. The footage, dated January 10, shows at least eight officers believed to be from Nandi Hills Police Station entering the room where the youths were playing/Screengrab

Reforms group faults transfer of officers linked to Nandi brutality

“Under the National Police Service Act, allegations of excessive force and abuse of authority must be met with prompt investigations and, where appropriate, immediate interdiction or suspension. Moving an officer to a different station undermines public confidence and creates significant hurdles for victims seeking justice,” PRWG said.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – The Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG) has condemned the transfer of police officers implicated in the alleged brutality in Nandi County, warning that the move risks entrenching systemic impunity within the security sector.

In a statement, the civil society organization said the decision to transfer the officers instead of holding them accountable reflects serious failures in command responsibility.

It argued that such actions undermine public trust in law enforcement and weaken efforts to address police misconduct.

“Where officers implicated in brutality are transferred without accountability and subsequently cause harm in new postings, vicarious responsibility arises, exposing commanders and the Service to legal and institutional liability for foreseeable violations,” read a statement.

The incident in Nandi Hills came to public limelight after a viral video appeared to show police officers assaulting young men who were playing pool.

The video, which has sparked widespread public anger, is believed to have been recorded on the night of January 10, 2026, at around 11:50pm.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) opened investigation into the incident following public outrage after CCTV footage circulated on social media showing at least eight officers, believed to be from Nandi Hills Police Station, storming the premises where the youths were playing pool.

In the video, the officers are seen ordering the young men to lie on the floor and produce their national identity cards.

They are then allegedly instructed to hold the IDs in their mouths while being caned, scenes that have drawn condemnation from Kenyans and human rights advocates.

Kenyans on social media have also questioned what offence, if any, the youths had committed, noting that playing pool is legal in Kenya and that there is no law requiring citizens to carry identification at all times.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct its own probe into the incident.

