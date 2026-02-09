Raila Did Not Raise Cowards, Sifuna Says Amid ODM Rift

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he “did not raise cowards” during a public address at the Linda Wananchi Tour, as tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) spill into the open.

Speaking to supporters, Sifuna praised Raila’s leadership, courage, and commitment to the people of Kenya.

“Raila Odinga did not raise cowards. He raised leaders who are ready to stand for justice and the welfare of Kenyans,” Sifuna said.

The Linda Wananchi Tour, designed to engage citizens directly, provided a platform for Sifuna to highlight the importance of unity, resilience, and active participation in Kenya’s political future.

However, the tour comes amid growing internal divisions within ODM.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi publicly criticized Sifuna, accusing him of disloyalty and pushing an agenda contrary to the party’s direction. Speaking in Homa Bay County, Mbadi questioned Sifuna’s continued membership in ODM.

“Someone like Sifuna will not remain in ODM because he is conflicted. He is now selling the agenda of someone else. Allow him to go,” Mbadi stated.

The tension stems from ODM’s participation in the broad-based arrangement with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, a political realignment led by Raila Odinga.

While some leaders, including Oburu Odinga, defend the cooperation as strategic for the national interest, others—including Sifuna—have expressed discomfort, warning it could dilute the party’s opposition identity.

Mbadi dismissed such criticism, insisting the decision to work with Kenya Kwanza was made by Raila himself:

“Raila left us in broad-based government and even said that after 2027 we will continue working with the Kenya Kwanza government… For us, we will work with Ruto past 2027, and in 2032 some of us are ready to be on the ballot as president of this nation.”

A former ODM national chairman also weighed in, questioning Sifuna’s influence within the party and dismissing claims that the Secretary-General controls key party documents.

Meanwhile, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga defended Sifuna, saying attacks against him following a recent media interview reflected growing intolerance of dissent inside ODM. She emphasized that raising concerns about party transparency and the implementation of the MoU signed between President Ruto and the late Raila Odinga should not attract vilification.

At the heart of the dispute are the Linda Ground forums, consultative rallies led by Acting Party Leader Oburu Odinga and Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga, intended to gauge party sentiment on entering pre-coalition talks with UDA.

“He questions the very things we have been questioning,” Ruth Odinga said, defending Sifuna against online attacks.