PSK emphasized that pharmacies are confidential healthcare environments and that recording any client without consent violates fundamental ethical and professional obligations/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Pharmaceutical Society condemns breach of patient privacy after viral clip of Gachagua buying drugs

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya condemns viral video showing Rigathi Gachagua at a pharmacy, citing serious breach of patient privacy and healthcare confidentiality.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has condemned what it termed a “serious breach of patient privacy” following the circulation of a viral video showing Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua purchasing and taking unspecified medication at a pharmacy during a recent campaign stop.

PSK emphasized that pharmacies are confidential healthcare environments and that recording any client without consent violates fundamental ethical and professional obligations.

“PSK wishes to state clearly and unequivocally that recording any client within a pharmacy setting without consent constitutes a serious breach of privacy and healthcare confidentiality,” the society said in a statement on Thursday signed by its president, Dr. Wairimu Mbogo.

“Pharmacies are healthcare environments, and every individual seeking medicines or professional advice is entitled to dignity, discretion, and protection of their personal health information.”

The Society stressed that confidentiality in healthcare is not optional but a core ethical requirement binding all regulated pharmaceutical professionals.

PSK noted that pharmacists represent the highest level of expertise in pharmaceutical care and medicines management within Kenya’s healthcare system, having undergone advanced university training in pharmacology, therapeutics, clinical decision-making, and patient safety.

Due diligence

Upon qualification, pharmacists take a professional oath committing to prioritize patient welfare, uphold confidentiality, promote the safe and rational use of medicines, and practice with integrity and accountability at all times.

The Society further stated that both pharmacists and pharmaceutical technologists are regulated under Kenyan law and bound by strict professional codes of conduct.

However, it noted that it is not yet clear which licensed professionals were present at the outlet at the time the video was recorded.

“PSK is undertaking due diligence to verify the identity and licensing status of the outlet and the professionals involved so that appropriate regulatory steps may be taken if necessary,” the statement added.

While declining to comment on the nature of the medication involved, the Society emphasized that a patient’s public profile does not diminish their right to confidentiality.

“Regardless of public profile or status, every Kenyan has the right to confidential healthcare. We therefore extend our regret over the apparent breach of privacy that has occurred,” PSK said.

PSK reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of pharmaceutical practice and pledged to take appropriate action should any violation of professional conduct be confirmed.

Gachagua has not publicly commented on the incident.

