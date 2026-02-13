President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Turn Out in Large Numbers for HSBC SVNS at Nyayo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for the highly anticipated HSBC SVNS tournament set to take place this weekend at the iconic Nyayo National Stadium.

The President emphasized the importance of supporting Kenya’s national rugby sevens team while showcasing the country’s capacity to host world-class sporting events.

“Let us fill Nyayo Stadium and cheer our team as they compete against the world’s best. This is not just sport — it is national pride,” President Ruto said.

The HSBC SVNS series, formerly known as the World Rugby Sevens Series, attracts top international teams and thousands of fans from across the globe.

The tournament is expected to boost sports tourism, stimulate local businesses, showcase Kenya’s hospitality industry, strengthen the country’s reputation as a global sporting destination.

Kenya’s rugby sevens team, popularly known as Shujaa, will be aiming for strong performances on home soil.

President Ruto urged families, youth, and sports enthusiasts to attend the event in solidarity with Kenyan athletes, highlighting the role of sports in uniting the country.

The weekend tournament promises high-energy matches, entertainment, and a vibrant fan experience at Nyayo Stadium.