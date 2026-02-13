Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Turn Out in Large Numbers for HSBC SVNS at Nyayo Stadium

The President emphasized the importance of supporting Kenya’s national rugby sevens team while showcasing the country’s capacity to host world-class sporting events.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for the highly anticipated HSBC SVNS tournament set to take place this weekend at the iconic Nyayo National Stadium.

The President emphasized the importance of supporting Kenya’s national rugby sevens team while showcasing the country’s capacity to host world-class sporting events.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Let us fill Nyayo Stadium and cheer our team as they compete against the world’s best. This is not just sport — it is national pride,” President Ruto said.

The HSBC SVNS series, formerly known as the World Rugby Sevens Series, attracts top international teams and thousands of fans from across the globe.

The tournament is expected to boost sports tourism, stimulate local businesses, showcase Kenya’s hospitality industry, strengthen the country’s reputation as a global sporting destination.

Kenya’s rugby sevens team, popularly known as Shujaa, will be aiming for strong performances on home soil.

President Ruto urged families, youth, and sports enthusiasts to attend the event in solidarity with Kenyan athletes, highlighting the role of sports in uniting the country.

The weekend tournament promises high-energy matches, entertainment, and a vibrant fan experience at Nyayo Stadium.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Govt promises action on delayed examiners pay

After weeks of uncertainty, examiners and supervisors may finally see light at the end of the tunnel as the govt admits delays and promises...

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Catherine Omanyo: From Busia Trailblazer to Acting ODM Secretary General

Kipepeo which is her political name is an example of iron ladies who has refused to be confined in the kitchen but rather opting...

1 hour ago

Kenya

AU Summit 2026: President Ruto Emphasizes Climate-Positive Growth and Youth Employment

The President pointed out that Africa’s vast renewable resources make it ideal for climate adaptation and clean energy investments.

1 hour ago

Kenya

CS Wandayi Launches Last Mile Connectivity in Kisii, Closing Kenya’s Energy Divide

The last mile connectivity Phase Six aims to connect at least 150,000 Kenyans across 45 wards in Kisii

2 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua, Kalonzo cross paths with Oburu in Machakos

What began as a condolence visit in Machakos has quickly turned into political talk, after Gachagua and Kalonzo were seen meeting ODM’s Oburu Oginga...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt collects Sh142bn in SHA Premiums as Enrollment Hits 29mn: CS Duale

Duale urged County Governments managing 1,287 health facilities to submit accurate and verifiable bank account details immediately to enable SHA to clear pending bills...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Court blocks planned aviation strike, travelers can relax

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily stopped a planned strike by aviation workers, ensuring air travel continues smoothly.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Njuki: Keep Off Kindiki’s Seat Or Take Him With It

Kindiki, who hails from Tharaka Nithi County, enjoys  backing from leaders in the Mt Kenya region, who now insist the position is off the...

4 hours ago