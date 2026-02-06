Connect with us

President Ruto has forwarded the nomination of Ole Kibelekenya to the National Assembly for consideration and parliamentary approval, a necessary step before assuming the ambassadorial role/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Ruto nominates new Ambassador to Denmark, deputies to Somalia, Russia, Tanzania

President William Ruto nominates Frank Ole Kibelekenya as Kenya’s Ambassador to Denmark and names deputy ambassadors to Somalia, Russia, and Tanzania.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – President William Ruto on Friday announced changes within Kenya’s Foreign Service, including the nomination of Kosiom Frank Ole Kibelekenya as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.

The President also named Elias Bare Shill as Deputy Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Dr. Joseph Warui for redeployment to Russia, and Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Nur as Deputy Ambassador to Tanzania.

The appointments, issued through Presidential Notification of Action No. IV of 2026, form part of broader efforts to strengthen Kenya’s diplomatic footprint, which now spans 72 countries and territories.

“These changes comprise nominations for appointments to newly established missions as sanctioned by Cabinet, and the filling of vacancies arising from the end of tenure of serving diplomats,” Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said.

President Ruto has forwarded the nomination of Ole Kibelekenya to the National Assembly for consideration and parliamentary approval, a necessary step before assuming the ambassadorial role.

According to the Office of the President, the appointments are designed to enhance Kenya’s representation abroad, deepen bilateral and multilateral relations, and support initiatives in trade, investment, security cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.

The office said the appointments reflect the government’s commitment to consolidating Kenya’s diplomatic presence and ensuring that the country’s foreign missions effectively advance national interests.

