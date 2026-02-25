Detectives recover 376kg of bhang in Nairobi and Makueni drug busts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — Police have recovered a total of 376 kilograms of bhang in coordinated anti-narcotics operations conducted in Nairobi and Makueni counties, disrupting two major supply chains linked to drug trafficking networks.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operations were carried out on Tuesday, targeting traffickers involved in the transportation and storage of illicit drugs.

In Nairobi, undercover officers from the Regional Headquarters arrested a suspect found in possession of 268 rolls of bhang concealed inside a suitcase.

Preliminary investigations indicate the consignment is suspected to have originated from Busia County and was destined for Kitengela.

In a separate operation in Makueni County, a multi-agency security team raided a store in Kambu, Mtito Andei, recovering 108 kilograms of bhang believed to have been stored for distribution along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa highway corridor.

“Both suspects have been placed in custody, and the exhibits are being securely held at police stations pending processing and arraignment in court,” the NPS said.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and protecting communities from the harmful effects of narcotics and illicit alcohol.