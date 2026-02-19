Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kipchumba Murkomen/FILE/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe civilian possession of teargas amid rally disruptions

Police are investigating reports of civilians in possession of teargas canisters amid disrupted political rallies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Police are probing reports of civilian possession of teargas canisters amid disruptions of political rallies, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen saying security agencies are investigating possible collusion with officers.

Speaking Thursday in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, Murkomen said authorities are examining whether civilians have accessed restricted police equipment and whether some police personnel may have facilitated its distribution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Inspector General of Police is investigating whether some civilians are in possession of teargas canisters or whether there are police officers colluding with civilians to unlawfully supply them with the equipment,” Murkomen said.

His remarks came after a high-level security consultative meeting with regional conservancies and follow a series of incidents in which political rallies were disrupted using teargas, despite denials of involvement by the National Police Service (NPS).

Murkomen warned that the illegal circulation of teargas canisters points to a broader security threat, noting that criminals have in the past fraudulently obtained even more dangerous weapons.

“The same way criminals have firearms, we have witnessed instances where teargas has ended up in the wrong hands,” he said.

Kindiki raises suspicion over Othaya chaos as Gachagua claims assassination plot

The Interior CS also highlighted progress in the ongoing multi-agency security operation across parts of Isiolo, Samburu, and Laikipia counties, reporting significant gains just two weeks into the exercise.

“From the Isiolo side alone, we have recovered nearly 28 firearms, and I am pleased to report that we are also making significant recoveries of stolen livestock,” Murkomen said.

Eliminating banditry

He maintained that the operation will continue for as long as necessary to eliminate banditry and restore lasting peace in the region.

Murkomen condoled with the family of a teacher killed in Isiolo during an encounter with suspected bandits on Tuesday, describing the incident as part of a pattern of retaliatory attacks by criminals resisting intensified security efforts.

Drawing parallels with previous operations in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the CS said similar retaliatory attacks had targeted non-locals, including religious leaders, when security agencies tightened enforcement.

“The same pattern is emerging in Isiolo County. We are going to intensify operations in Isiolo to ensure that the blood of the teacher does not go in vain,” he added.

Following consultations with conservancy representatives, Murkomen commended their support for ongoing security operations and revealed plans to formalise collaboration between law enforcement and private conservancies.

“Our objective is to ultimately sign an MoU between the NPS and conservancies on how we can partner to carry out police operations,” he said.

Murkomen was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Regional Commissioner Dr. Abdi Hassan, and other senior government officials.

Also present were Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, and Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri, among other leaders.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Opande honoured by Sierra Leone for role in civil war peacekeeping

Kenya’s Lt Gen (Rtd) Daniel Opande has been awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel by Sierra Leone for his leadership...

12 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Russia claims stalled labour, security talks with Kenya amid recruitment row

Russia blames Kenya for delays in labour migration and security cooperation talks amid controversy over Kenyans fighting in Ukraine.

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs law decentralising civil registration

President William Ruto signs the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill to decentralise civil registration services, repeals the Pyrethrum Act, and enacts the Social Work...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Russian Embassy Nairobi: Kenyans free to join Russian Army

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi says Kenyans can voluntarily enlist in the Russian Armed Forces but denies any role in recruitment. Kenya’s NIS–DCI report...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Russian Embassy denies recruiting Kenyans for Ukraine war amid NIS findings

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi denies allegations of recruiting Kenyans to fight in Ukraine, calling reports “misleading propaganda".

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer handed 30-year jail term for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting

High Court sentences police officer William Nyaga to 30 years for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting, in IPOA-investigated police accountability case.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Death warrant issued for Nyeri man who murdered minor and hid body in house

Nyeri High Court sentences Nicholas Macharia to death for murdering a minor and burying her inside his house, with postmortem revealing severe traumatic injuries.

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Murkomen Accuses Gachagua of Tribal Bias in Security Debate

Murkomen further alleged that the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader’s criticisms were motivated by tribal bias, targeting both him and President William Ruto.

4 hours ago