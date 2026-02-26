‘Phase 3 of prisons services pay rise to take effect July’ – President Ruto announces

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Kenya Prison officers third phase of the salary review will take effect from 1st July 2026.

Speaking after presiding the 46th Passing out parade for 3,862 Kenya Prisons Service Recruits, President William Ruto said reforms at the Kenya Prisons Service are deliberate and comprehensive, focusing on building a professional and well-motivated correctional service.

“We have raised salaries for officers at entry level by 36 per cent and 24 per cent at the maximum scale since 2024 under phases I and II as recommended by the Maraga taskforce I appointed. Phase III of the salary review will take effect on 1st July, 2026,” he said.

The implementation is clear evidence of the government’s sustained resolve to improve the welfare and motivation of our correctional officers.

The President also visited Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital and addressed residents of Ruiru.

He said the reforms at the Kenya Prisons Service are aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system, rehabilitating inmates and enhancing their rights.

On healthcare, President Ruto said all Kenya Prisons Service staff are now guaranteed access to quality healthcare services under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Additionally, he said the registration of prisoners under SHA stands at 56 per cent, noting that the government will ensure all the inmates are registered

He further announced that the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital at the Prisons Staff Training College has been handed over, and its operationalisation is underway to expand access to quality healthcare for officers and the neighbouring community.

To address housing challenges, President Ruto said the government is building 28,000 institutional housing units for the Kenya Prisons Service, with construction of 30 per cent of the houses already underway.

The President commended the Kenya Prisons Service for supporting the realisation of the national target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032, saying the service has already planted 6.8 million trees.

“As a result of the enhanced tree-planting measures across the country, the national tree cover has risen to 12 per cent from less than 10 per cent five years ago, with the Prisons Department making a significant contribution,” he said.

The President also pointed out that the Kenya Prisons Service has strengthened the nation’s resilience, self-sufficiency, and food security by supporting food production.

He said the seven maize-producing stations have achieved about 85 per cent of the projected harvest.

He added that rice production at Mwea Prison Farm has reached 60 per cent of the anticipated yield, while vegetable production across stations stands at about 70 per cent.

“These gains underscore our steady progress toward food security and agricultural sustainability within the Service,” he said.

The President said the human resource management within the Probation and Aftercare Service has been streamlined, and 470 newly recruited officers have been inducted and strategically deployed to reinforce the criminal justice sector.

The President also pointed out that digital transformation in the prison service is progressing well, saying that over 70 per cent of correctional facilities are now connected to the National Fibre Network, enabling seamless and real-time information sharing across agencies in the criminal justice system.

“This integration is already enhancing efficiency, strengthening coordination, and reinforcing transparency and accountability,” he said.

He said these reforms will strengthen the ambitious national transformation to make Kenya a first-world economy.

He noted that critical to this journey are three vital enablers: Education and human capital development, national unity and patriotism, and peace, stability, and security.

“By ensuring the safe, humane, and secure custody of offenders, maintaining order within correctional facilities, and supporting the rehabilitation of those entrusted to your care, you form a vital pillar of our national security architecture,” he said.