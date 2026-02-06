Connect with us

Panic as Gas Cylinders Explode at Donholm Depot, Fire Rages

Several cylinders and debris were hurled into the air, shattering windows, damaging vehicles, and sending terrified families running from their homes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – There was panic in Donholm estate on Friday morning when gas cylinders exploded at a local depot, causing a massive fire that shook the densely populated neighborhood.

Residents were jolted awake by loud blasts near a popular eatery adjacent to the gas depot. Witnesses say the explosion was likely triggered by a leaking full gas cylinder, which ignited a raging fire.

Many recalled a similar tragedy in 2024 at Mradi, Embakasi, where a gas depot explosion claimed 10 lives and injured over 300 people, a case still pending in courts.

Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the scene to contain the inferno and assess casualties.

A crowd of onlookers gathered at the site as responders worked to bring the fire under control.

Local residents have called for stricter safety inspections of fuel stations and eateries, especially where they operate side by side in residential areas.

Police emphasized that investigations are ongoing and urged residents to avoid speculation until the full report is released.

The Donholm incident has renewed concerns about urban fire hazards in Nairobi, particularly in densely populated estates.

Safety experts warn that improper handling of gas cylinders and fuel storage in residential areas poses a serious risk to life and property.

“This is a wake-up call for better enforcement of safety regulations for gas depots and eateries operating in close proximity,” said one safety official at the scene.

