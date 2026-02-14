Outrage Over Viral TikTok Clips Raises Questions on Consent and Digital Conduct

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Pressure is mounting on authorities to investigate a Russian national following a series of controversial TikTok videos that have sparked public outrage and raised concerns over privacy and possible exploitation.

The clips, widely shared across social media platforms, allegedly show the man recording interactions with Kenyan women in various public spaces, including malls and streets in Nairobi suburbs. In one widely circulated video, he is seen making advances toward women while filming them, prompting criticism from online users who described the conduct as inappropriate and potentially unlawful.

One clip shows the man, identified online as Yaytseslav, approaching a woman near a popular church in Roysambu before the two proceed to an apartment block along Mirema Drive.

Social media users have questioned whether the women featured in the videos were fully aware they were being recorded for online publication.

The videos have triggered debate over consent, digital ethics and the misuse of social media platforms.

Comedian Terrence Creative weighed in on the matter, urging authorities to take action.

“This man must respect Kenyan women and their privacy. Online DCI tuingie kazi huyu apatikane — we won’t keep quiet as our ladies get disrespected. Privacy is key and must be respected,” he wrote in a social media post.

Some users also called on young people to exercise caution when engaging with strangers for online content, stressing the need for clear personal boundaries.

An online search suggests the same individual may have posted similar videos in Ghana and South Africa, intensifying calls for scrutiny by Kenyan authorities.

Kenya’s data protection and cybercrime laws prohibit the recording and publication of individuals without consent, particularly in private or sensitive contexts. By the time of publication, law enforcement agencies had not issued an official statement on the matter.

The controversy has reignited debate over digital content regulation, influencer culture and the responsibilities of foreign nationals operating within Kenya’s legal framework.