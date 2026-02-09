OPINION: Why Hosting HSBC SVNS 2 Rugby is a Big Deal for Kenya

By Mark Mugisha

This coming weekend, Nairobi will take centre stage in global sport. With the world watching, Kenya will host the HSBC SVNS 2, one of international rugby’s most prestigious and widely followed tournaments. The Series attracts hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, and for Kenya, this moment represents far more than a weekend of rugby. It is a powerful statement of global visibility, confidence, and national affirmation.

Hosted by the Kenya Rugby Union, the tournament firmly places Kenya on the international sporting map. It reflects trust in the country’s ability to deliver a world-class event. When international teams, broadcasters, and fans arrive in Nairobi, they will experience more than elite competition; they will encounter a nation ready to host the world through its infrastructure, organisation, people, and unmistakable atmosphere.

I got a chance to speak to some of the Shujaa players, and I could tell they feel the significance of this moment deeply. Anthony Omondi remembered the power of home support during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the team felt lifted by a small pocket of Kenyan fans cheering them on against Argentina. “It felt like the entire stadium was behind us, yet it was only the Kenyan corner, now imagine the feeling when the whole stadium in Nairobi is cheering us on. It is a level of belief, that only a true home crowd can provide.”

That same sense of recognition is echoed by teammate Vincent Onyala, who describes the tournament as a powerful validation of Kenyan rugby’s standing on the global stage. “For us to host this event means our credentials in the sport are internationally recognised,” he says. “World Rugby giving us the honour of hosting this opening leg is a big statement. The boys are ready, we have prepared well, and what remains is for Kenyans to turn up and show their support.”

The significance of the HSBC SVNS 2 extends well beyond the pitch. Events of this scale deliver tangible economic value, driving activity across tourism, hospitality, transport, security, media production, and event operations. They create employment for technical crews, service providers, vendors, and casual workers, while building the skills and experience required to host future international events. Just as importantly, they shape perception both globally and locally reinforcing confidence in what Kenya can deliver.

For fans, the SVNS raises the bar for live sport in Kenya. Rugby sevens is built on speed, energy, and connection, with supporters playing a central role in the spectacle. Kenyan fans have long demonstrated this passion through the National Sevens Circuit, widely regarded as one of the most vibrant rugby competitions in the region. The SVNS amplifies that energy, pairing global production standards with local spirit to create moments that resonate long after the final whistle.

Tusker’s support of the HSBC SVNS 2 is anchored in brand purpose, not occasion. For decades, Tusker has stood for bringing Kenyans together and enabling individuals and communities to stand tall and pursue their dreams. Sport, particularly rugby embodies these values. It unites people across age, background, and geography, and provides a platform where belief, discipline, and opportunity meet.

Our involvement in this tournament is therefore not about spectacle alone. It is about standing with Kenyan sport at a moment when it steps into a larger global spotlight, backing the players competing on home soil, inspiring young Kenyans watching from the stands and screens, and supporting the broader ecosystem that makes such moments possible. The fan experiences and after-match celebrations associated with rugby sevens are an expression of this purpose, but they are not the reason we are here. The reason lies in belief.

This support builds on a journey Tusker has walked alongside Kenyan rugby over many years, from grassroots and domestic tournaments to major national and international moments. The HSBC SVNS 2 is not a starting point; it is a continuation of a long-standing commitment to Kenyan sport and the communities around it.

What makes this moment especially significant is what it represents about progress. Sport moves forward when federations, institutions, brands, and fans move in the same direction. The hosting of the HSBC SVNS 2 by KRU, supported by committed partners, shows what is possible when belief, planning, and collaboration align.

As the countdown begins, Kenya has an opportunity to show the world what true home support looks like, full stands, electric atmosphere, and a nation united behind its teams. The HSBC SVNS 2 is more than a tournament; it is a statement that Kenyan sport is ready for the world stage, and that when the world comes to Nairobi, it will be welcomed with pride.

The writer is the Marketing and Innovation Director, Kenya Breweries Limited.