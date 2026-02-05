Coast youth receive Sh126mn under NYOTA Programme in Malindi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — A total of 5,040 young entrepreneurs from the Coast counties of Lamu, Kilifi, and Tana River on Thursday received Sh126 million under the Business Start-Up Capital component of the NYOTA programme at a ceremony in Malindi.

President William Ruto has presided over functions where youth from 44 counties have received the initial Sh25,000 of the total Sh50,000 business support.

Of this, Sh22,000 goes directly to the beneficiaries, while Sh3,000 is deposited into their savings accounts under the National Social Security Fund.

On Friday, the President will oversee the disbursement of funds to young entrepreneurs in the remaining Coast counties of Mombasa, Kwale, and Taita-Taveta.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto announced the rollout of the second component of the NYOTA programme, On-the-Job Experience, targeting 90,000 young people.

Participants will be attached to master craftsmen for six months and receive a Sh6,000 monthly stipend. The government will also cover training, assessment, and certification costs.

Already, 532,000 youth have applied for the opportunity. President Ruto encouraged young people to register by dialling *254# and selecting On-the-Job Experience under the NYOTA project option.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governors Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Issa Timamy (Lamu), and Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), as well as Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and MSMEs), Salim Mvurya (Sports and Youth Affairs), Alfred Mutua (Labour), and Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy).

President Ruto noted that the NYOTA Programme is aligned with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and ensures inclusivity.

“We want every young person, irrespective of background, to get an opportunity to do business or acquire skills training,” he said.

Job creation

On county development, the President highlighted that Sh21 billion has been invested in Kilifi for more than 8,000 affordable housing units, 12 modern markets, and student hostels for 4,300 students.

The 1,080-unit Affordable Housing Project at Mpwata has created over 1,000 jobs, while the housing and market construction programmes have generated more than 5,000 jobs in the county.

Nationally, the Affordable Housing Programme has created over 500,000 jobs.

On electricity connectivity, Sh2.2 billion has been allocated to Kilifi County to expand access, while nine fish landing sites in the Coast region have been established to support the blue economy.

Ali Hassan Joho said the government has provided more than 100 boats to youth and disbursed Sh983 million to 278 groups in Kilifi County.

President Ruto reiterated the government’s directive prohibiting school head teachers from sending children home over fees or uniforms, noting that Sh44 billion was released in January for school capitation.

Deputy President Kindiki said NYOTA targets youth who miss out on opportunities requiring advanced formal education. He highlighted other government initiatives such as export of labour, digital jobs, and labour-intensive programmes including housing.

World Bank Country Director Qimiao Fan commended the NYOTA Programme as inclusive and transparent, emphasizing that its success will be measured by the number of employable youth and sustainable businesses it creates.

County governors said beneficiaries have been exempted from paying levies, while Kingi noted that the programme addresses funding gaps for enterprising youth.

Alfred Mutua advised youth seeking jobs abroad to verify opportunities via the National Employment Authority website and avoid offers under tourist or visitor visas.