Netanyahu claims Khamenei is dead in Tehran strikes

TEHRAN, Iran Feb 28— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there are “growing signs” that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is “gone” following a wave of joint US-Israeli strikes, though there is no independent confirmation of his death.

Satellite imagery has shown damage to Khamenei’s compound in Tehran, while unverified reports from Israeli and US sources claim he may have been killed. Reuters, citing a senior Israeli official, reported that his body had been found, while other outlets quoted officials making similar claims. Iranian authorities have not confirmed the reports.

The developments come amid a sharp escalation in hostilities, with the US and Israel carrying out strikes across Iran targeting what Israeli officials described as senior regime figures. Israel said “several senior figures” had been “eliminated,” as its air force continued operations.

Iran has responded with attacks across the region, with reported strikes in Dubai, Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait—locations hosting US military bases or allied to Washington. The widening conflict has raised fears of a broader regional war.

US President Donald Trump said “major combat operations” were under way and urged Iranians to “take over” their government, signalling heightened pressure on Tehran. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said British aircraft were also operating in the region as part of coordinated defensive measures.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported that more than 200 people have been killed across the country, as explosions continued to be reported on Saturday. Analysts say Washington and its allies may view the current moment as an opportunity to weaken Iran’s leadership structure.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who has led Iran since 1989, is the country’s most powerful figure, serving as head of state and commander-in-chief, with control over key security institutions including the Revolutionary Guard.