NATIONAL NEWS

NDU hosts GLOCEPS delegation to strengthen defence and security research collaboration

National Defence University-Kenya hosted GLOCEPS leaders for strategic talks aimed at enhancing research, policy development, and capacity building in defence and security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) on Wednesday hosted a high-level delegation from the Global Centre for Policy and Strategy (GLOCEPS) for strategic talks aimed at strengthening collaboration in defence and security research, policy development, and capacity building.

In a statement, NDU-K said the engagement marked a significant step in deepening institutional partnerships between academic institutions and policy think tanks, reinforcing efforts to promote evidence-based decision-making and strategic thought leadership.

The GLOCEPS delegation received a comprehensive briefing on NDU-K’s academic programmes, research initiatives, and training capabilities, highlighting the university’s central role in shaping Kenya’s defence and security framework.

Vice-Chancellor David Tarus underscored the importance of sustained collaboration with think tanks and academic partners, noting that such partnerships support the university’s mission to deliver world-class defence education and advance research excellence.

“This engagement is a purposeful dialogue aimed at identifying concrete areas for collaborations, such as joint research, strategic foresight and scenario planning, executive education support, and co-production of policy-relevant knowledge,” Tarus said.

As Kenya’s premier institution for defence and strategic studies, NDU-K continues to promote intellectual inquiry and generate research that informs national security policy, strategic planning, and regional stability initiatives.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies, Major General Joyce Sitienei, emphasized the importance of partnerships in addressing emerging and evolving security threats.

She noted that collaboration with GLOCEPS would help leverage institutional strengths to produce actionable policy insights, strategic analysis, and forward-looking recommendations to guide government and institutional decision-making.

The GLOCEPS delegation, led by Council Chairperson Wilson Boinett and Chief Executive Officer Kenedy Asembo, commended NDU-K’s growing reputation as a regional centre of excellence in defence and security education.

They expressed confidence that the partnership would expand research networks and create opportunities for joint studies, scholarly publications, expert exchanges, and strategic dialogue forums.

Proposed areas of collaboration include hybrid research programmes, science and technology innovation, security strategy and analysis, and professional dialogue platforms such as symposiums and policy forums.

University officials said the partnership aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Kenya’s defence preparedness, institutional capacity, and regional leadership in security and strategic affairs.

