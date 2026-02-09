Connect with us

National Biosafety Authority get new Board Chairperson

Omusotsi replaces Prof. Jenesio Kinyamario is dead who died last month.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has appointed David Wamatsi Omusotsi as the chairperson National Biosafety Authority Board of Directors.

Omusotsi will serve for a period of 3 years with effect from 6th February 2026.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 6(1)(a) of the Biosafety Act, the Cabinet Secretary appoints David Wamatsi Omusotsi to be a non-executive chairperson of the Board of Directors for a period of three years,” said Ogamba in a gazette notice dated 6th February 2026.

He replaces Prof. Jenesio Kinyamario is dead who died last month.

Omusotsi has previously served as the Council Chairman to Kenya Utalii College.

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) was established by the Biosafety Act No. 2 of 2009 to exercise general supervision and control over the transfer, handling and use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

GMOs are products of Modern Biotechnology that involve the manipulation of the genetic material of organisms through genetic engineering procedures.

