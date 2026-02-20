Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi terror plot foiled: Weapons cache linked to Al-Shabaab seized by police

Police seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 600 rounds of ammunition, 6 grenades in Nairobi raid linked to Al-Shabaab terror plot.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Security agencies have foiled a planned terror attack in Nairobi, seizing a cache of weapons and explosives in a high-stakes counter-terrorism operation that averted what could have been a catastrophic strike.

National Police Service (NPS) said the operation conducted in collaboration with other security formations, followed months of intelligence gathering, surveillance, and data analysis targeting suspects linked to the Somalia-based extremist group Al-Shabaab.

During a raid on a Nairobi hideout, officers recovered five AK-47 assault rifles with 20 magazines holding 600 rounds, six hand grenades, and a Makarov pistol with 24 rounds.

Investigators also found medical kits and logistical supplies, highlighting the scale and preparedness of the plot.

“This operation reflects sustained inter-agency intelligence coordination and proactive security measures designed to disrupt extremist networks, neutralise imminent threats, and reinforce national security while safeguarding lives and property,” the National Police Service said in a statement.

Specialised units, including the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit and the Special Operations Group, remain on high alert nationwide, monitoring potential threats and acting swiftly to protect the public, critical infrastructure, and public spaces.

The NPS emphasised that the successful intervention underscores the intensive, often unseen work of intelligence and security officers who operate around the clock to detect, disrupt, and dismantle terror plots before they are executed.

“Our commitment to combating all forms of criminality remains unwavering. We reaffirm our dedication to the safety and security of all Kenyans, residents, and visitors,” the statement added.

The operation comes days after Counter Terrorism Policing Kenya foiled a separate planned attack targeting Nairobi.

Operatives disrupted that plot after uncovering a cache of weapons and explosives intended for use during the month of Ramadhan.

The arms haul recovered from suspects operating within the Dadaab refugee complex included pistols, grenades, explosives, drugs, and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

Officials added that the suspects were exploring plans to kidnap foreigners and hijack vehicles, with multiple civilian targets in Nairobi identified during the surveillance phase.

Security agencies credited the operation to coordinated intelligence work involving the National Counter Terrorism Centre and the NPS, describing it as a pre-emptive strike that prevented “mass harm to civilians.”

