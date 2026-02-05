Connect with us

Police said the circumstances under which the group was found raised concerns of possible organized human trafficking, prompting immediate intervention/Kenya Police

County News

Police arrest 10 Ethiopians in suspected human trafficking case

Nairobi police have arrested 10 Ethiopians found without travel documents, suspecting an organized human trafficking operation in Korogocho.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — Police in Nairobi have arrested 10 Ethiopian nationals suspected to be victims of a human trafficking network after they were found without valid travel documents.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Lucky Summer Police Station acted swiftly to disrupt what they described as a suspected human trafficking attempt along the Korogocho–Lucky Summer Road.

“They arrested 10 Ethiopian nationals who were found walking along the Korogocho–Lucky Summer road without any travel documents or identification,” the NPS said.

Police said the circumstances under which the group was found raised concerns of possible organized human trafficking, prompting immediate intervention.

The 10 foreign nationals were taken into police custody and are being processed for court appearance.

The NPS added that further administrative and immigration action will follow in accordance with Kenyan law, including potential immigration proceedings.

