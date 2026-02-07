NACADA Seizes Massive Cannabis Cache in Naivasha, Vows War on Kingpins

NAIVASHA, Kenya Feb 7 – In a significant blow to narcotics distribution networks in the region, a multi-agency security team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) this afternoon arrested a suspect linked to a major trafficker and recovered a massive consignment of cannabis in Naivasha.

The operation, conducted by NACADA officers in collaboration with the National Police Service(NPS) and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) is a direct implementation of the Presidential directive for a renewed, nationwide crackdown on drug and substance abuse.

According to NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, who spoke at the operation scene, the arrested individual is a key associate of a known drug kingpin operating within the town.

The suspect was apprehended in a residential estate following sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering.

“This successful operation is a continuation of our relentless pursuit of drug traffickers who are poisoning our communities,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

“It comes shortly after the Authority took down another major cannabis trafficker in this same town, who is currently in custody awaiting a court ruling following his arrest with cannabis worth over 5 million shillings.”

The CEO revealed that the latest arrest significantly weakens a sophisticated trafficking ring. He attributed the breakthrough to enhanced multi-agency coordination and actionable intelligence.

“We are in hot pursuit of the remaining two major drug kingpins in this town,” Dr. Omerikwa announced. “Our intelligence reports indicate their operations traverse across four neighbouring counties, but their days are numbered.”

He sent a stern warning to other players in the illicit trade, underscoring that the campaign is expanding beyond street-level peddlers. “NACADA is closing in on drug lords, their associates, and their financiers.

This pursuit, which is also coupled with aggressive asset seizure and forfeiture to the state, will continue in earnest to ensure maximum pain is inflicted on these criminal enterprises,” he asserted.

The operation was met with visible relief and approval from area residents, who have long decried the escalating drug problem. Several locals who spoke to journalists praised NACADA for the decisive action.

“We are grateful for this arrest. Our youth are being destroyed by these drugs, and the dealers have been operating too freely,” said Mary Wanjiru, a community elder. “We hope this is just the beginning and that more of these people are caught. Our children need to be saved.”

The suspect is currently being held for processing and will be arraigned in court to face charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs. The recovered cannabis, estimated to be worth millions of shillings, was seized as evidence.

Today’s operation signals a clear escalation in the government’s war on drugs, focusing on dismantling supply chains and targeting high-value figures in the narcotics trade as directed by the Head of State.