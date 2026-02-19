Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Muturi Calls Out Rogue Recruitment of Kenyan Youth to Foreign War Zones

Muturi questioned whether the Government must wait until we raise an outcry while our children are dying in a foreign war,expressing alarm at what he described as official inaction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has sharply criticized the Government over reports that Kenyan youth have been recruited and deployed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict , calling the situation a grave failure of duty and demanding their immediate return.

In a statement, Muturi questioned whether the Government must wait until we raise an outcry while our children are dying in a foreign war,expressing alarm at what he described as official inaction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Last week, I raised grave concerns about credible reports that Kenyan youth had been recruited and deployed to the Russia–Ukraine conflict zone. I warned that the silence and inaction from those entrusted with power was unacceptable,” he said.

Muturi highlighted Kenya’s obligations under international law, citing the United Nations Security Council Resolution (2016), which addresses the trafficking and exploitation of individuals in situations of armed conflict.

“The Government is issuing statements and speaking of ‘looking into the matter.’ That is not enough,” he said.

“We demand the immediate return of our people to Kenyan soil. Investigations may continue, but the first responsibility of the State is clear: secure the safe return of those who are alive and ensure that those who have tragically lost their lives are brought home with dignity and honour,”he added.

Muturi called for accountability from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Labour, demanding answers on who authorized or permitted the recruitment, how many Kenyans are currently in the conflict zone, and what concrete steps are being taken to secure their immediate return.

He warned that any individuals whether private actors or public officials found responsible must face the “full wrath of the law.”

“This is not a minor administrative lapse. If young Kenyans were misled, trafficked, or facilitated into a foreign war zone under the watch of this administration, then this represents a grave failure of duty,” he said.

Investigation show more than 1,000 Kenyans have reportedly been recruited and trafficked to Russia since the war with Ukraine began, many lured by promises of lucrative salaries, hefty bonuses and foreign citizenship.

According to the investigation, rogue recruitment agencies have targeted former military and police officers as well as unemployed civilians aged between their mid-20s and 50s. Recruits are allegedly promised monthly pay of up to Sh350,000 and bonuses ranging from Sh900,000 to Sh1.2 million.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah lifted the lid on what he termed a deeply disturbing network of rogue state officials allegedly colluding with human trafficking syndicates to recruit and transport Kenyans to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war.

Addressing the House, the Kikuyu MP disclosed that a joint investigation by the National Intelligence Service and the Director of Criminal Investigations had uncovered collusion involving officers drawn from immigration, security agencies and even Kenya’s foreign missions.

“There has been collusion between officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Directorate of Immigration Services and the National Employment Authority,” Ichung’wah told MPs, warning that those implicated would face the full force of the law.

He directed the ministries concerned to identify the officers involved and ensure swift accountability.

“Government offices are not to be used for criminal activities,” he said.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Death warrant issued for Nyeri man who murdered minor and hid body in house

Nyeri High Court sentences Nicholas Macharia to death for murdering a minor and burying her inside his house, with postmortem revealing severe traumatic injuries.

21 minutes ago

Kenya

CS Murkomen Accuses Gachagua of Tribal Bias in Security Debate

Murkomen further alleged that the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader’s criticisms were motivated by tribal bias, targeting both him and President William Ruto.

54 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Orders Sh102.5mn Payment to 41 Judges Denied Appointment by Uhuru

Presiding Judge Mugambi stated that the judges were unfairly denied the opportunity to serve despite being duly nominated.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua Condemns Githurai Demolitions as “Senseless and Inhuman”

Gachagua criticized the deployment of hundreds of police officers in the dead of night to destroy traders’ property and intimidate ordinary citizens.

1 hour ago

Kenya

KeNHA Demolitions: Angry Traders Clash with Police, Block Thika Road in Githurai

Traders gathered in large numbers, shouting slogans and resisting demolition efforts by KeNHA officials.

2 hours ago

World

Ghana reveals identity of ‘Russian Man’ push to extradite him over non consensual videos

The Government has released the man’s passport details and said it is now pursuing international legal avenues to ensure he answers for his actions.  ...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Business Community Urges Rethink of Gachagua-Led Protests Over Economic and Safety Concerns

The organisation's chairperson Nelson Githaiga, the lobby group expressed solidarity with the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna Votes in LSK Elections, Highlights Fight Against Impunity

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – As voting got underway in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna cast his ballot...

2 hours ago