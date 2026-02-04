Moses Kuria Joins UDA Aspirants’ Meeting Following Gatundu South MP Bid Declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4-Former President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has been spotted attending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants forum days after he declared his bid for the Gatundu South constituency seat.

Kuria attended the meeting fully donned in UDA party colors as he was seen wearing a branded UDA shirt, cap, and scarf alongside Kiminini MP Kaikai Bissau.

The Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary attended the UDA aspirants forum after he declared that he will be on the 2027 ballot, confident of securing the Gatundu South MP seat.

“I have seen it all. I have been a cabinet secretary, MP, and even a presidential advisor. For me, leadership has been like a buffet; there’s no food that I haven’t tasted. What I know for sure is that the MP seat is very powerful, even when I was a CS my accomplishments were passed by Parliament,”Kuria noted.

Kuria insisted that seeking the Gatundu South MP seat is not a political drawback, explaining that it will catapult his 2032 political ambition.

“I am a national person, and being an MP will help me traverse this nation. From Mombasa to Garissa or any other part of this country because I am not going only to pass Gatundu South laws but the laws of the whole country, which is what I am looking forward to,”he said.

“The thing about being an MP it will give me an advantage to popularize myself in my quest to seek for a higher seat like the president seat in the coming polls I will have made friends across all parts of the country.I will not be voted in by one part of the country, ”Kuria added.

President William Ruto hosted 12,235 aspirants at State House who have expressed an interest in vying for various elective seats under the ruling UDA ticket in the 2027 General Election.

“Tomorrow I am meeting 12,235 UDA aspirants. No political party has attracted these number of aspirants, even when we were in Jubilee Party we never got here,” the UDA Party Leader said

Meanwhile, The UDA secretariat has announced that only aspirants who received a direct invitation from the party will be allowed to attend the highly publicised forum.

“Attendance at tomorrow’s UDA Party Aspirants Forum at State House is strictly limited to aspirants who successfully registered and received official confirmation from the United Democratic Alliance Party,” the notice stated.

All eligible aspirants have been directed to carry their National Identity Card or Passport for verification upon arrival.

“We kindly urge all aspirants to take note of this requirement and make the necessary arrangements accordingly,” read a statement from the UDA Party.

The UDA Party set up a registration portal, accessible through the party’s official website, to allow aspirants to formally enrol for the forum.

MCA aspirants are required to pay Sh2,000, those vying for Member of the National Assembly, County Woman Representative or Senator positions Sh5,000, while gubernatorial hopefuls must pay Sh10,000.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had previously informed the Party leadership organ that 139 aspirants have expressed interest in contesting the 47 gubernatorial seats, while 240 aspirants are seeking tickets for the 47 elected Senate positions.