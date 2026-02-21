Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas Graduates First Hospitality Cohort of 139 Students

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG), in partnership with the Kenya Tourism Fund, has graduated 139 students at the MTCC Naivasha – Morendat School of Hospitality campus.

This marks the first graduation since the school’s launch, covering the 2025 and 2026 academic year cohorts.

The graduates, drawn from Nakuru and Narok counties, received certificates in key hospitality disciplines including Food Production & Baking Technology, Housekeeping & Laundry, Front Office, Food & Beverage Service, Barista & Bar Service, and Events Management.

The programme aligns with the Government’s Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative, designed to formalize existing competencies and enhance professional standards in Kenya’s hospitality sector.

“Education is the most powerful equalizer. The graduation of this first hospitality cohort reflects our commitment to industry-driven training that equips young people with practical, market-ready skills. Through partnerships such as this, we strengthen the hospitality value chain and create pathways for employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods,” Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang stated while speaking at the ceremony.

MIOG Director Nancy Kosgei stated that the successful graduation of the cohort demonstrates MIOG’s evolution into a multi-disciplinary centre of excellence.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality, competency-based training that empowers learners to compete effectively in the job market,” she stated.

This milestone reinforces MIOG’s growing footprint in technical and vocational education and positions the Morendat School of Hospitality as an emerging centre of excellence supporting Kenya’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG), established by Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), provides specialized, industry-driven training in the oil, gas, energy, and hospitality sectors.

The Institute offers competency-based programmes designed to equip learners with practical skills aligned with national development priorities and evolving market demands.