Makoloo presents credentials to King Charles III, assumes office as Kenya’s High Commissioner to UK

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Kenya’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Maurice Makoloo, has presented his Letters of Credence to King Charles III at St James’s Palace, officially assuming office as Kenya’s 16th High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Kenya High Commission in London said the ceremony marked a significant milestone in Kenya–UK relations, reaffirming the longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Makoloo assumes the role with an extensive career spanning diplomacy, international development, governance, and law.

He previously served as Kenya’s Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices in Vienna, and has also held senior leadership positions at Habitat for Humanity International and the Ford Foundation.

During his Vin d’Honneur address attended by ambassadors and high commissioners accredited to the Court of St James’s, UK government officials, business leaders, students, and members of the Kenyan diaspora, Makoloo pledged to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across key sectors.

“My tenure here will be guided by a simple conviction: that the Kenya–UK partnership must not only endure, but innovate, inspire, and deliver tangible benefits for our peoples,” he said.

“We shall strengthen our political engagement, enhance trade and investment, and foster deeper people-to-people and technological collaboration.”

Alistair Harrison, Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps at the Court of St James’s, underscored the enduring relationship between Kenya and the United Kingdom and highlighted the broad diplomatic agenda ahead as the High Commission engages with British institutions and the Kenyan diaspora.

The Kenya High Commission reaffirmed its commitment to advancing shared values of cooperation, opportunity, and mutual respect that underpin Kenya–UK relations and the broader Commonwealth partnership.