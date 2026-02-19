Mandera Leaders to Identify Land for Irrigation Farming after Talks with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Leaders from Mandera County have agreed to begin identifying land for large-scale commercial agriculture through irrigation following a meeting with President William Ruto.

The delegation, led by Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif and Senator Ali Ibrahim Roba, included Members of Parliament from the county’s six constituencies.

The discussions focused on accelerating development programmes and unlocking the economic potential of the expansive northern county.

A key outcome of the talks was a plan to position northern Kenya as the country’s next frontier for large-scale food production.

Leaders committed to mapping out suitable land to support commercial farming under irrigation, an initiative expected to enhance food security, create jobs and stimulate local economic growth.

The region, which has long faced challenges related to arid conditions and recurrent drought, is seen as having significant untapped potential if supported by irrigation and improved infrastructure.

Beyond agriculture, the meeting also reviewed several priority projects aimed at improving livelihoods in Mandera.

These include expanding access to reliable electricity, upgrading road networks, increasing water supply and rolling out affordable housing.

Plans are also underway to construct modern markets to support traders and develop student hostels for technical training institutions in each of the county’s six constituencies.

The leaders expressed optimism that the proposed interventions will transform the region’s economy and improve service delivery, while laying the foundation for long-term growth and resilience.

The irrigation-driven commercial agriculture plan forms part of broader efforts by the national government to spur development in northern Kenya and integrate the region more fully into the country’s economic framework.