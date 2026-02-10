LSK presidential candidate cuts ties with Advocate facing sexual harassment allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – A candidate for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidency has announced the immediate termination of engagements with lawyer Patrick Wandare amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Mwaura Kabata said on Monday Wandare will no longer participate in any activities related to his campaign.

He explained that the advocate’s prior support, expressed in January 2026, was voluntary and that Wandare had never been formally retained as a representative or agent of the campaign.

“The grave allegations against Mr. Wandare are shocking, and such conduct is inconsistent with my personal values and the principles of my candidacy. I have zero tolerance for all perpetrators and enablers of sexual harassment,” Kabata said.

The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of sexual harassment in the legal profession.

The LSK Council on Monday clarified that it cannot directly intervene in sexual harassment complaints, citing the independence of the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal (DT), which is responsible for investigating such matters.

The Council urged victims to report cases both internally and to law enforcement to ensure accountability.

Kabata’s decision to sever ties followed a sustained push within the legal community to esnure accountability amid a protest by a section of young members of the bar that have accused LSK of failing to act protects interns, pupils and young advocates.

He commited to shun individuals who demonstrate contempt for mutual respect, dignity, and freedom from all forms of gender-based violence, including sexual harassment.