Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwaura Kabata said on Monday Wandare will no longer participate in any activities related to his campaign/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK presidential candidate cuts ties with Advocate facing sexual harassment allegations

LSK presidential hopeful Mwaura Kabata discontinues all campaign engagements with Advocate Patrick Wandare amid sexual harassment allegations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – A candidate for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidency has announced the immediate termination of engagements with lawyer Patrick Wandare amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Mwaura Kabata said on Monday Wandare will no longer participate in any activities related to his campaign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He explained that the advocate’s prior support, expressed in January 2026, was voluntary and that Wandare had never been formally retained as a representative or agent of the campaign.

“The grave allegations against Mr. Wandare are shocking, and such conduct is inconsistent with my personal values and the principles of my candidacy. I have zero tolerance for all perpetrators and enablers of sexual harassment,” Kabata said.

The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of sexual harassment in the legal profession.

LSK says its hands tied amid uproar over rampant sexual harassment in law firms

The LSK Council on Monday clarified that it cannot directly intervene in sexual harassment complaints, citing the independence of the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal (DT), which is responsible for investigating such matters.

The Council urged victims to report cases both internally and to law enforcement to ensure accountability.

Kabata’s decision to sever ties followed a sustained push within the legal community to esnure accountability amid a protest by a section of young members of the bar that have accused LSK of failing to act protects interns, pupils and young advocates.

He commited to shun individuals who demonstrate contempt for mutual respect, dignity, and freedom from all forms of gender-based violence, including sexual harassment.

Why LSK is failing in addressing sexual harassment in law firms
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Why LSK is failing in addressing sexual harassment in law firms

The LSK says it cannot direct the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal in sexual harassment complaints. Learn why tribunal independence, legal gaps, and criminal jurisdiction matter.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK says its hands tied amid uproar over rampant sexual harassment in law firms

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) says it cannot direct the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal in sexual harassment cases.

6 hours ago

County News

Clinical Officer arrested for raping pregnant woman at Bomet Health Centre

A clinical officer at Chemaner Health Centre in Bomet County has been arrested for allegedly raping a pregnant woman during a routine medical visit.

1 day ago

Kenya

“I am not a religious fundamentalist” – Kanjama fires back

Charles Kanjama says branding him a religious fundamentalist is misleading, insisting his views mirror the Constitution.

January 29, 2026

Headlines

LSK President Calls for Fair Process as Supreme Court Judge Vacancy Is Advertised

“We look forward to seeing the applicants for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court, and are hopeful that the JSC’s recruitment mandate...

January 14, 2026

Top stories

LSK to challenge Nakuru High Court order barring public entities from hiring private lawyers

The orders arose from a petition filed under a certificate of urgency by activist Okiya Omtatah Okoiti, Dr Magare Gikenyi J. Benjamin and others...

January 12, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer Wanyama seeks probe into LSK ERP tender over conflict-of-interest claims, irregular procurement

According to Wanyama, a member of the LSK Council has alleged that ABNO Softwares International was initially awarded the contract at Sh 4 million...

December 18, 2025

EAC

Unresolved human rights abuses risking regional stability, LSK warns

The Law Society of Kenya calls on East African Community states to strengthen human rights protections. KNCHR reports rising socioeconomic rights violations, delayed treaty...

December 12, 2025