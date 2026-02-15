Lamu Port Now Operational as Kenya Advances LAPSSET Vision – CS Chirchir

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has confirmed the full operationalisation of the port of Lamu, marking a significant milestone in Kenya’s ambitious infrastructure expansion under the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project.

Speaking after witnessing three cargo ships simultaneously offloading goods at the port, Chirchir described the moment as a “powerful signal” that the LAPSSET vision is firmly on course.

“This is no longer a promise; Lamu Port is operational,” said Chirchir.

As part of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority masterplan, this second deep-sea gateway complements the Port of Mombasa by easing congestion, diversifying trade routes, and opening up Northern Kenya to opportunity.

The Port integrated with airports, rail, oil infrastructure, and resort cities, making it a cornerstone of Kenya’s modernization strategy.

Chirchir noted that with Phase I berths operational and cargo projected to hit 1.2 million TEUs by 2027.

The Lamu Port will ease pressure on the Port of Mombasa while unlocking a strategic gateway for Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the wider Horn of Africa, hence strengthening Kenya’s competitiveness in global maritime trade,” the Transport CS said.