KNH Records Kenya’s First Orbital–Facial Prosthesis in a Public Hospital

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 13 – At 65, John Munyiri had expected to be worrying about rainfall patterns and harvest yields on his Laikipia farm not a cancer diagnosis that would alter his face and test his spirit.

What began as a stubborn blockage in his left nostril slowly escalated into a life-threatening condition. Months later, his left eye became swollen and watery.

Farming became difficult. Sleeping was uncomfortable. Even speaking felt strained. A biopsy would later confirm the devastating diagnosis: maxillary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the sinus.

In June 2022, he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he underwent 25 sessions of radiotherapy in a determined effort to halt the spread of the disease. But the cancer proved relentless.

A year later, in June 2023, doctors made the difficult decision to perform radical surgery to save his life. Surgeons removed his left eye, part of his nose and sections of his upper jaw. When he woke up, the cancer was gone but so too was a part of his physical identity.

The victory came at a heavy emotional cost.

Looking in the mirror was painful. Walking in public with an eye patch drew curious stares. For a man deeply rooted in community life, the visible changes quietly eroded his confidence. Though cancer-free, he felt incomplete.

But his journey did not end in the operating theatre.

At the KNH Dental Unit, a multidisciplinary team from the Maxillofacial and Prosthodontics departments began the painstaking work of restoring not just function, but dignity. After healing, Munyiri was fitted with a customized maxillary obturator to close the gap between his mouth and nasal cavity, allowing him to speak clearly and eat properly once again.

Dentures followed. With continued speech therapy and prosthetic support, he gradually regained essential daily functions many take for granted.

Yet for nearly four years, the eye patch remained a daily reminder of loss.

In June 2025, recognising the emotional toll of his condition, the team stepped in once more. They designed and crafted a three-piece, magnet-retained orbital–facial prosthesis tailored to his needs, offering improved stability and comfort.

In January 2026, Munyiri became the first patient in Kenya’s public healthcare system and at KNH to receive an orbital–facial prosthesis, marking a significant milestone in reconstructive care in the country.

The breakthrough was achieved through collaboration between Dr. Samuel Okerosi, Consultant ENT and Head & Neck Surgeon; Dr. Margaret Mwasha, MBS, Consultant Prosthodontist; Dr. Andrew Okiriamu, HSC Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon; and Mr. John Kariuki, Dental Technologist.

Together, they restored his facial symmetry, function and sense of wholeness freeing him from the eye patch he had worn for years.