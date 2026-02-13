Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

KNH Records Kenya’s First Orbital–Facial Prosthesis in a Public Hospital

What began as a stubborn blockage in his left nostril slowly escalated into a life-threatening condition. Months later, his left eye became swollen and watery.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 13 – At 65, John Munyiri had expected to be worrying about rainfall patterns and harvest yields on his Laikipia farm  not a cancer diagnosis that would alter his face and test his spirit.

What began as a stubborn blockage in his left nostril slowly escalated into a life-threatening condition. Months later, his left eye became swollen and watery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Farming became difficult. Sleeping was uncomfortable. Even speaking felt strained. A biopsy would later confirm the devastating diagnosis: maxillary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the sinus.

In June 2022, he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he underwent 25 sessions of radiotherapy in a determined effort to halt the spread of the disease. But the cancer proved relentless.

A year later, in June 2023, doctors made the difficult decision to perform radical surgery to save his life. Surgeons removed his left eye, part of his nose and sections of his upper jaw. When he woke up, the cancer was gone but so too was a part of his physical identity.

The victory came at a heavy emotional cost.

Looking in the mirror was painful. Walking in public with an eye patch drew curious stares. For a man deeply rooted in community life, the visible changes quietly eroded his confidence. Though cancer-free, he felt incomplete.

But his journey did not end in the operating theatre.

At the KNH Dental Unit, a multidisciplinary team from the Maxillofacial and Prosthodontics departments began the painstaking work of restoring not just function, but dignity. After healing, Munyiri was fitted with a customized maxillary obturator to close the gap between his mouth and nasal cavity, allowing him to speak clearly and eat properly once again.

Dentures followed. With continued speech therapy and prosthetic support, he gradually regained essential daily functions many take for granted.

Yet for nearly four years, the eye patch remained a daily reminder of loss.

In June 2025, recognising the emotional toll of his condition, the team stepped in once more. They designed and crafted a three-piece, magnet-retained orbital–facial prosthesis tailored to his needs, offering improved stability and comfort.

In January 2026, Munyiri became the first patient in Kenya’s public healthcare system  and at KNH to receive an orbital–facial prosthesis, marking a significant milestone in reconstructive care in the country.

The breakthrough was achieved through collaboration between Dr. Samuel Okerosi, Consultant ENT and Head & Neck Surgeon; Dr. Margaret Mwasha, MBS, Consultant Prosthodontist; Dr. Andrew Okiriamu, HSC Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon; and Mr. John Kariuki, Dental Technologist.

Together, they restored his facial symmetry, function and sense of wholeness  freeing him from the eye patch he had worn for years.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Communications Authority Activates Kenya’s First Digital Sound Broadcasting Trial in Nairobi

Sound broadcasting remains one of Kenya’s most influential media platforms, reaching approximately 98% of households and supporting over 300 licensed broadcast services.

6 minutes ago

Kenya

Omanyo fires back at Sifuna, says she “won’t be shaken”

“I struggled to educate myself. It was not easy,” she said, questioning why Sifuna would send people to insult her academic credentials.

24 minutes ago

Kenya

Nakuru Residents Decry Insecurity, Poor Services at ‘Agenda Yetu’ Citizen Assembly

Residents said the organised criminal gangs had affected businesses in the estates because shop owners had to close operations as early as 6:00pm.

48 minutes ago

Kenya

State Department for Children’s Services Reaffirms Plan to End Child Institutionalisation by 2032

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 13 – The Principal Secretary for Children Services, Caren Agengo, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to end child institutionalisation in Kenya...

59 minutes ago

Kenya

Nightfall Takedown: NACADA Nets Notorious Campus Cannabis Trafficker in Njoro Raid

Additional consignments were found stashed inside domestic animal pens, a calculated attempt, investigators say, was designed to camouflage the pungent smell of cannabis.

1 hour ago

Africa

Ruto departs for Addis Ababa to attend the AU Summit

He will also chair Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa's common...

2 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC probes alleged Sh5Mn lavish housewarming at Vihiga Speaker’s residence

The EACC is probing allegations of unwarranted and extravagant expenditure of public funds linked to the housewarming event at the Speaker’s residence.

2 hours ago

AI

Govt, Media players advocate for balanced AI regulation as Kenya Marks World Radio Day

"Radio remains Kenya’s most trusted and widely accessed medium, reaching over 90% of the population. It is vital for information, public dialogue and cultural...

3 hours ago