Kenya

Kisumu Trader Counts Losses After Youths Loot Her Business During NYOTA Event

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 6 – A Kisumu saleslady is counting her losses after her soft drinks business was brought to a halt on Monday when youths attending a major government function allegedly looted her entire stock at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

Mellen Amol, a small-scale trader who earns a living selling soft drinks, was among dozens of vendors who had set up stalls at the stadium during the launch of the NYOTA Project, an event presided over by President William Ruto.

What she had hoped would be a profitable day quickly turned into a nightmare when a group of youths reportedly surrounded her stall, grabbed her products and consumed them without paying.

Amol was later captured in a video that went viral on social media, visibly shaken and in tears as she recounted how she lost everything she had invested in her business. The footage sparked public outrage and reignited debate over the safety of small-scale traders during political rallies and large public events.

“I had gone there very early to sell sodas and make something small for my family,” Amol said.
“Business was good at first, but suddenly some youths surrounded me, took all the drinks and drank them. They even took the money I had. I could not fight them. I was very scared.”

According to Amol, the soft drinks had been purchased on credit from a distributor, leaving her in a difficult financial position after the incident.

“When I go back to the distributor, they will still demand their money,” she said. “Now I don’t know how I will repay because everything was taken from me.”

The incident occurred as thousands of people streamed into the stadium for the NYOTA launch, with many traders relying on the large crowd to boost their daily earnings. Several vendors later claimed they were harassed or robbed amid the chaos shortly after the President left the venue.

Following the circulation of the video online, Kondele MCA Joachim Oketch stepped in to support Amol and help her recover from the losses.

Oketch, who has expressed interest in contesting the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat in 2027, invited the trader to his office and offered her financial assistance to restart her business.

“What happened to Mellen is very unfortunate and unacceptable,” Oketch said.
“These women feed our people during rallies and public functions. They struggle every day to make an honest living, and they should be protected, not attacked.”

The MCA said he was moved after watching the video and learning that Amol had lost her entire stock.

“I saw her pain, and as a leader, I could not just watch and do nothing,” he said. “I decided to step in and cushion her from the losses so that she can go back to business and continue supporting her family.”

Oketch also called on security agencies to enhance protection for traders during large public gatherings, saying the incident exposed serious gaps in crowd control.

“We had police officers at the stadium, but how do you allow youths to loot traders in broad daylight?” he asked. “This is not the first time such incidents have happened in Kisumu. It must stop.”

Amol expressed gratitude for the support, saying it restored her hope after a traumatic experience.

“I was very stressed and confused,” she said. “When I lost everything, I did not know what to do. I want to thank Honorable Oketch for coming to my help. What he has given me will help me stand again.”

She also appealed to leaders and authorities to ensure the safety of traders at future events.

“We only come to sell and go back home,” Amol said. “We are not fighting anyone. We just want to work in peace.”

