Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru/FILE

County News

Kirinyaga County rolls out comprehensive land mapping and geo-referencing for urban plots

Governor Waiguru has consistently maintained that protecting public land is central to development, with the ongoing exercise playing a critical role in ensuring that every piece of land is properly owned and documented accordingly.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has rolled out a comprehensive digital land mapping and geo-referencing exercise aimed at restoring order in urban centres, resolving historical land allocation disputes.

The exercise which has entered its second week at Kutus and Kagio town is being undertaken in phases and also aimed at strengthening planning and revenue systems.

The exercise will also cover Wang’uru, Kianyaga, Kerugoya, Baricho and Sagana towns.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Rev. Samuel Kanjobe, said the programme is anchored on legal and planning frameworks that ensure compliance and transparency.

He explained that the ongoing pre-mapping exercise involves capturing precise geographical coordinates for every plot.

The digital mapping initiative complements the county’s ongoing efforts to safeguard and recover public land. In recent years, the County Government repossessed over 800 acres of grabbed public land valued at approximately Ksh.1 billion, land that had been earmarked for hospitals, markets, police stations, schools, dams and other public utilities.

