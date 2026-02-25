Kindiki warns rivals on inciting youth in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned leaders accused of fueling political tensions in Meru County, saying the region will not tolerate incitement and divisive politics.

Speaking during a development tour in Meru, Kindiki accused unnamed individuals of spreading discord and encouraging violence among residents, particularly the youth.

“There are people walking around here in Meru bringing matters of discord, bringing matters of violence, and bringing [the idea] that the youth should make citizens fight here in Meru.”

“I want to issue a warning that in this area, the leaders we want are people who will help us get paved roads, get electricity, get water, and buy buses for our children. Those are the leaders we want here. We do not want leaders here who come to make citizens fight while pretending to be friends of the Meru people. They come here with many things, pretending to be friends of the Meru people,” Kindiki told a public gathering.

He emphasized that residents should support leaders committed to tangible projects rather than those stoking divisions.

“If we join hands with William Ruto and Mpuru Aburi and our UDA Governor, we will work. You will be shocked at the amount of work we are going to do this year because we have stabilized the economy. What is remaining now is to build roads, to increase electricity, and to build markets. You will see in the long run; they will see fire,” he asserted.

The Deputy President assured the people of Mt. Kenya that the road network in the region is set to undergo massive positive transformation in the road infrastructure improvement that the government is undertaking across the country.

Kindiki says besides the dualling of Marwa-Nyeri-Nayuki-Isiolo road, the government will also dual Makutano-Mwea-Embu-Chuka-Meru-Maua road which will improve transport in the region.

He also added that construction works of redesigning Nithi Bridge along the Meru-Nairobi highway to curb accidents that are frequent on the bridge will begin any time now after all the preconstruction works activities have been undertaken.