Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kindiki warns rivals on inciting youth in Meru

We do not want leaders here who come to make citizens fight while pretending to be friends of the Meru people. They come here with many things, pretending to be friends of the Meru people,” Kindiki told a public gathering.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned leaders accused of fueling political tensions in Meru County, saying the region will not tolerate incitement and divisive politics.

Speaking during a development tour in Meru, Kindiki accused unnamed individuals of spreading discord and encouraging violence among residents, particularly the youth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There are people walking around here in Meru bringing matters of discord, bringing matters of violence, and bringing [the idea] that the youth should make citizens fight here in Meru.”

“I want to issue a warning that in this area, the leaders we want are people who will help us get paved roads, get electricity, get water, and buy buses for our children. Those are the leaders we want here. We do not want leaders here who come to make citizens fight while pretending to be friends of the Meru people. They come here with many things, pretending to be friends of the Meru people,” Kindiki told a public gathering.

He emphasized that residents should support leaders committed to tangible projects rather than those stoking divisions.

“If we join hands with William Ruto and Mpuru Aburi and our UDA Governor, we will work. You will be shocked at the amount of work we are going to do this year because we have stabilized the economy. What is remaining now is to build roads, to increase electricity, and to build markets. You will see in the long run; they will see fire,” he asserted.

The Deputy President assured the people of Mt. Kenya that the road network in the region is set to undergo massive positive transformation in the road infrastructure improvement that the government is undertaking across the country.

Kindiki says besides the dualling of Marwa-Nyeri-Nayuki-Isiolo road, the government will also dual Makutano-Mwea-Embu-Chuka-Meru-Maua road which will improve transport in the region.

He also added that construction works of redesigning Nithi Bridge along the Meru-Nairobi highway to curb accidents that are frequent on the bridge will begin any time now after all the preconstruction works activities have been undertaken.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

National Assembly Approves Meja as PSC Chair Amid Debate Over Eligibility

The appointment follows the recommendation of the National Assembly Committee on Labour, which vetted the nominee ahead of the House vote. Labour Committee Chairperson...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Ida Odinga awaits formal appointment as Kenya’s representative to UNEP after MPs approval

The House sided with recommendations in the report by the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations which found Ida suitable for the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto, Sakaja reaffirm joint pact to fast-track city service delivery.

"This partnership will restore order, improve living standards and position Nairobi as a clean, functional and investment-ready capital city that reflects the ambition of...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Four Appeal Court Judges Among Six Applicants for Supreme Court Seat

The race has drawn four serving judges of the Court of Appeal of Kenya Justices Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen...

2 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

DPP secures twin life sentences for sexual offences against minors

“The court held that Prosecution had established all the essential elements of the charge and consequently sentenced Ndungu to life imprisonment, as stipulated by...

2 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC summons 22 Bungoma MCAs over Christmas tree lighting probe and Sh6.6 million Uganda trip

In a letter signed by Western Region Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, the EACC referenced earlier correspondence dated February 9, 2026, and instructed the Clerk...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Six Court of Appeal Judges Sue Government Over Unpaid Sh120 Million High Court Award

The six Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir, Judy Omange, George Odunga, Evans Makori and Joel Ngugi were each awarded Sh20 million as compensation for the...

3 hours ago

Top stories

CS Mbadi Unveils Tough Rules to Tame Predatory Digital Lenders

The framework spells out strict eligibility criteria, governance standards, operational requirements and consumer protection obligations designed to clean up a sector that has in...

4 hours ago