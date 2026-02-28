Connect with us

Kindiki pays Tribute to ‘Fearless and Vocal’ Late MP Johana Ng’eno

“Mheshimiwa Ng’eno stood firmly for justice and equity for all. He was a leader who did not shy away from speaking his mind for the good of his constituents and the country,” Kindiki stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed profound shock and deep sadness following the passing of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, in a tragic helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued on Saturday evening, Kindiki described the late legislator as a close friend and a progressive leader who dedicated his life to public service.

“I have received with profound shock and deep sadness the news this evening of the passing of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Mheshimiwa Johana Ng’eno,” said the Deputy President.

He lauded the fallen MP as a devoted servant of the people who worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of residents of Emurua Dikirr in Narok County. According to the Deputy President, Ng’eno was focused, vocal, and fearless in championing justice and equity.

"Mheshimiwa Ng'eno stood firmly for justice and equity for all. He was a leader who did not shy away from speaking his mind for the good of his constituents and the country," Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President also highlighted Ng’eno’s tangible development record, noting that his tenure was marked by visible progress across the constituency.

He particularly commended the legislator’s efforts in nurturing local talent, especially in music, which he said created opportunities for young people and strengthened community identity.

Kindiki joined other leaders in extending his sympathies not only to the bereaved family and friends of the late MP but also to the people of Emurua Dikirr and all victims affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County,” he said.

