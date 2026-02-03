Connect with us

‘Forced ingestion of chillies’: Postmortems reveal torture in Kenyatta Market deaths blamed on police

Autopsies of Daniel Nuthu and James Nzau show blunt force trauma and forced ingestion of maize and chilies, pointing to torture. VOCAL Africa has called for accountability amid police involvement allegations.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Postmortem examinations of two men who died after a brutal assault at Kenyatta Market have revealed disturbing signs of torture, intensifying calls for accountability amid allegations of police involvement.

The autopsies, conducted at Kenyatta National Hospital, confirmed that Daniel Nuthu (45) and James Nzau (29) died from severe blunt force trauma to the head, causing extensive brain hemorrhaging.

Pathologists also documented multiple injuries on the victims’ backs, consistent with sustained beatings using blunt objects.

Alarmingly, the examinations found whole, undigested maize and red pepper (chilies) in their stomachs, indicating the food was likely forced down their throats shortly before death.

Human rights organization VOCAL Africa, whose representatives attended the postmortems, said the findings point to a clear pattern of torture.

“Their front sides were almost untouched, which suggests they were lying face down or against a wall,” said VOCAL Africa CEO Hussein Khalid.

“Both died from blunt force trauma to the head, which caused severe brain bleeding and ultimately led to their deaths.”

Red pepper

The pathologist further noted defensive injuries on the forearms, hair, and legs, indicating the men attempted to shield themselves during the assault.

The two victims were reportedly apprehended in a nearby maize field before being assaulted at or near Kenyatta Market.

Allegations point to police officers as the primary suspects, including a senior sergeant with local interests, including farming, according to VOCAL Africa.

“This is a horrific way to die, allegedly at the hands of those meant to protect lives,” Khalid said.

“They were forced to swallow whole red pepper and maize while enduring severe beatings. Defensive injuries on their forearms, hair, and legs make it clear there was a total disregard for human life.”

VOCAL Africa claims to have documented other alleged abuses linked to the same officer, including a case in which a victim suffered broken legs and permanent mobility impairment. Despite these reports, no decisive action has reportedly been taken.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the officers’ conduct.

IPOA is expected to review forensic findings, witness accounts, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged apprehension and assault.

“We cannot continue living in a country where officers act as a law unto themselves,” VOCAL Africa said, calling for swift arrests, necessary interdictions, and transparent prosecutions.

“This is no longer about a few bad apples. It is one too many. Justice must be done so the victims can rest in peace and the rule of law is upheld without exception.”

