Kenya’s inflation drops to 4.3 percent in February

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Kenya’s annual inflation rate slowed to 4.3 per cent in February from 4.4 per cent in January, according to the latest figures released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The price increase was primarily driven by a rise in prices of items in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (7.3%); Transport (4.0 %), and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other fuels (1.8%) over the one-year period.

These three divisions together account for over 57 per cent of the total weight across the 13 major expenditure categories.

Between January 2026 and February 2026, prices of selected food commodities showed mixed movements. The price of sugar declined from KSh 174.17 to KSh 166.56 per kilogramme, while that of a kilogramme of mangoes declined from KSh 149.09 to KSh144.37.

The price of one kilogramme of tomatoes declined from KSh 87.98 to KSh 87.90.

In contrast, price of Irish potatoes went up from KSh 98.25 to KSh 102.16 per kilogramme and that of a kilogramme of cabbage increased to KSh 74.33 from KSh 71.47 during the same period.

During the same period, the price of a litre of kerosene/paraffin declined from KSh 154.96 to KSh 153.96. Electricity costs decreased, with 200 kWh reducing from KSh 5,718.08 to KSh 5,564.96, and that of 50 kWh going down from KSh 1,304.29 to KSh 1,265.96.

The prices of petrol and diesel eased, with that of petrol decreasing from KSh 183.59 to KSh 179.35 per litre, and diesel reducing from KSh 171.64 to KSh 167.72 per litre.