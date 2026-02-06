Connect with us

Africa

Gen Kahariri holds talks with US AFRICOM Deputy Commander on security threats

Chief of Defence Forces General Kahariri hosted USAFRICOM Deputy Commander Brennan, discussing military training, capacity building, and regional security cooperation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri on Thursday hosted Deputy Commander of the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), Lieutenant General John Brennan, during his first official visit to Kenya.

The high-level engagement brought together senior military leadership from both sides for wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral defence relations and enhancing cooperation in addressing emerging and evolving security threats across the region and beyond.

During the talks, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said General Kahariri and Lieutenant General Brennan explored avenues for deepening collaboration in military training, capacity building, and operational readiness.

The discussions underscored the importance of joint efforts in responding to contemporary security challenges, including transnational threats that require coordinated and adaptive approaches.

The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between the KDF and USAFRICOM, reiterating their shared commitment to regional and global peace, stability, and collective security.

“The visit reaffirmed the historic ties between the two militaries and signalled a renewed momentum towards deeper strategic engagement in addressing emerging security challenges in Africa,” the KDF said.

They noted that sustained collaboration remains critical as security dynamics continue to evolve in Africa and globally.

General Kahariri reaffirmed KDF’s commitment to working closely with USAFRICOM and other strategic partners to advance peace and security on the continent.

He highlighted Kenya’s ongoing defence modernisation programmes and emphasized the role of strong international partnerships in enhancing the country’s ability to respond effectively to emerging threats.

The KDF stated that the engagement reflects a shared resolve by both nations to strengthen defence cooperation in support of stability, security, and sustainable peace in Africa.

