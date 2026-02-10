Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenya to confront Russia over ‘unacceptable’ use of its nationals in combat

The government estimates that around 200 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia.

Published

Kenya says it will talk to Russia over growing reports that its citizens are being recruited to fight in the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC, Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi called the practice “unacceptable and clandestine”, and said Nairobi had shut down illegal recruiters and would urge Moscow to sign a deal banning the conscription of Kenyan soldiers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kenyan government estimates that around 200 of its nationals have been recruited to fight for Russia.

The exact number remains unclear, as Nairobi maintains that none of them travelled through official channels.

“Kenya and Russia have had long relations since independence, literally. So this, in my view, becomes a very unfortunate episode of otherwise very positive and cordial relations between our two countries,” he added.

Mudavadi has told the BBC that Kenya’s engagement with Russia will focus on curbing illegal recruitment practices, including discussions on visa policy and bilateral labour agreements excluding military conscription.

He said the Kenyan authorities had closed more than 600 recruitment agencies suspected of duping Kenyans with promises of jobs overseas.

So far 27 Kenyans who had been fighting in Russia have been repatriated, he said, with authorities providing psychological care to address their trauma and “de-radicalise” them.

It is not clear how many Kenyans have died fighting for Russian forces, and Russia has not formally addressed such reports. Relatives who have approached the Russian embassy in Nairobi for answers report being turned away.

“Families that we’ve spoken to say they have not been able to bury their loved ones because their bodies are still on the other end,” Kenya’s foreign minister said.

“It is difficult because, remember, it depends on where the body has been found. There some have been found in Ukraine – we are also working with the government of Ukraine to try and get the remains of those people repatriated.”

Pressure has been mounting on the Kenyan government to act after the recent discovery of more bodies of citizens who had been recruited to fight for Russian armed forces.

Some of the affected families have told the BBC that they lay the blame squarely on Kenya’s government, for failing to regulate and criminalise clandestine recruitment agencies.

But the Kenyan foreign minister rejects this.

“You cannot blame the government on this,” Mudavadi told the BBC. “Where there are illegal recruitment agencies, we have scrapped them and we continue to scrap them.”

Ukrainian intelligence assessment estimates that more than 1,400 people from 36 countries in Africa have been recruited to fight for Russia. Ukraine has also previously come in for criticism for trying to recruit foreign nationals, including Africans, to fight on its side.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that anyone fighting for Russia will be treated as an enemy combatant, and that the only safe route out is to surrender and be treated as a prisoner of war.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Governors Call for Talks with Senate to Ease Oversight Tensions

While acknowledging the Senate’s constitutional authority to summon governors, the CoG raised concerns that some oversight committees’ conduct falls short of constitutional intent.

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Lawyer Challenges Use of Public Funds for 2026 National Prayer Breakfast

The petition, filed before the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court, was brought by advocate Lempaa Suyianka.

55 minutes ago

Kenya

KCAA Assures Uninterrupted Aviation Services Amid Strike Threat

The authority emphasized its commitment to resolving the issues amicably while safeguarding the stability of the aviation sector.

1 hour ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Gachagua claims ‘spokesperson’ role as he promises special audit on Northern Kenya counties, constituencies

" I've become a very serious defender of the people of Northern Kenya and I want to give them a solemn promise and undertaking...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Senate Rejects Governors’ Harassment Claims, Defends Oversight Role

Governors have reportedly called for the reconstitution of CPAC, citing alleged misconduct by four unnamed members.

1 hour ago

crime

Reforms group faults transfer of officers linked to Nandi brutality

"Under the National Police Service Act, allegations of excessive force and abuse of authority must be met with prompt investigations and, where appropriate, immediate...

4 hours ago

crime

Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Diani Beachfront Crackdown

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X, the arrests were made during a security operation conducted along...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Reforms Take Center Stage at 2026 Governors’ Retreat

Duale briefed the forum on ongoing reforms within the health sector, noting that the government is prioritizing system-wide strengthening to support long-term sustainability.

7 hours ago