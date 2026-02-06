Govt designates 13 individuals under UN terror decree, orders immediate asset freeze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 — The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) has designated 13 individuals under targeted financial sanctions linked to terrorism financing, invoking United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1373 and Kenya’s Prevention of Terrorism laws.

In a notice dated February 4, the FRC said the individuals were listed following a decision by the Counter Financing of Terrorism Inter-Ministerial Committee, established under Section 40D of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), 2012.

The designations were made under the Prevention of Terrorism (Implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Suppression of Terrorism) Regulations, 2024 (POT-TFR), which enforce Kenya’s obligations to combat terrorism financing.

The FRC directed all natural and legal persons, including banks, financial institutions, and other reporting entities, to immediately identify and freeze any funds, property, or assets linked to the listed individuals.

Institutions must, within 24 hours of designation, freeze all funds or assets owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the designated persons, as well as jointly owned or controlled assets and any proceeds derived from such assets.

Entities are also prohibited from providing any funds, financial services, or economic resources to the designated persons or those acting on their behalf, unless authorized under relevant UN resolutions.

Asset freeze

The 13 individuals added to Kenya’s Domestic List under Regulation 20 of POT-TFR are Violet Kemunto Omwoyo, Juma Ambare, Zakariya Kamal Sufi Abasheikh, Jamal Abdi Mohamed, Abubaker Swalleh, Salehe Burhani Minja, Jerumami Usama Koja, Hadija Issack Ali, Abdiweli Dubat Dege, Ramadhan Hamisi Kufungwa, Robert Karani Nyokae, Zuena Nakhumicha Machabe, and Mohamed Siyat Ali.

The updated Domestic List is available on the FRC website under the UNSCR 1373 section.

Institutions that identify targeted funds or attempted transactions must report to the Committee through the FRC within 24 hours using the prescribed reporting template. Even where no matches are found, entities are required to file a “nil return.”

Filing these reports does not replace the obligation to submit suspicious transaction reports under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA), 2009.

The FRC warned that non-compliance or attempts to circumvent the sanctions are offenses under POT-TFR regulations.

FRC Director General Saitoti K. Maika, who also serves as Secretary to the Counter Financing of Terrorism Inter-Ministerial Committee, urged strict adherence to the notice, emphasizing Kenya’s commitment to disrupting terrorism financing networks and meeting international counter-terrorism obligations.