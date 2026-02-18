Kenya and South Sudan explore Joint Trade Commission to boost cross-border commerce

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Kenya and South Sudan have launched discussions on the formation of a Joint Trade Commission aimed at addressing persistent bottlenecks hindering smooth trade between the two countries.

The proposal was tabled during a meeting in Nairobi between Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and a South Sudanese delegation led by the Minister for Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Juuk.

In a statement after the talks, Kinyanjui emphasized the longstanding relationship between Kenya and South Sudan, noting that the two nations share deep historical ties, particularly in peacekeeping efforts.

“Kenya and South Sudan share strong historical ties, particularly in peacekeeping, and both countries stand to benefit significantly from deeper trade engagement,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary underscored the need to strengthen bilateral trade and enhance economic cooperation, revealing that both sides deliberated on establishing a Joint Trade Commission to systematically address obstacles that continue to impede trade flows.

Among the key challenges identified was insecurity, which continues to disrupt the free movement of goods and people across borders. The leaders acknowledged that stability remains central to unlocking the full trade potential between the neighboring states.

The South Sudanese delegation is currently on a fact-finding mission in Kenya to explore practical measures to ease the movement of goods to South Sudan through the Northern Corridor transport system.

Discussions focused on enhancing efficiency along the Northern Corridor, particularly through the Port of Mombasa and the Nairobi Inland Container Depot, which serve as critical gateways for cargo destined for landlocked South Sudan.

Kenya welcomed the delegation’s interest in streamlining logistics and reducing delays along the corridor, noting that improvements in port operations, customs processes and inland freight handling would significantly boost trade volumes.

“As a Ministry, we are committed to supporting joint initiatives that facilitate smoother cross-border trade, including addressing border delays and improving logistics efficiency,” Kinyanjui stated.

Beyond infrastructure and logistics, the two countries agreed to strengthen collaboration in knowledge sharing and capacity building, particularly in customs administration and trade facilitation frameworks.

Kenya pledged to partner with South Sudan in enhancing institutional capacity to promote seamless cross-border commerce, a move expected to deepen regional economic integration and foster shared prosperity.

If operationalized, the proposed Joint Trade Commission is expected to provide a structured platform for continuous engagement, dispute resolution and coordinated policy implementation.