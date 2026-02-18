Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The proposal was tabled during a meeting in Nairobi between Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and a South Sudanese delegation led by the Minister for Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Juuk/MITI

Africa

Kenya and South Sudan explore Joint Trade Commission to boost cross-border commerce

Kenya and South Sudan initiate discussions on a Joint Trade Commission to tackle trade bottlenecks, improve logistics, and enhance Northern Corridor efficiency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Kenya and South Sudan have launched discussions on the formation of a Joint Trade Commission aimed at addressing persistent bottlenecks hindering smooth trade between the two countries.

The proposal was tabled during a meeting in Nairobi between Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and a South Sudanese delegation led by the Minister for Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Juuk.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement after the talks, Kinyanjui emphasized the longstanding relationship between Kenya and South Sudan, noting that the two nations share deep historical ties, particularly in peacekeeping efforts.

“Kenya and South Sudan share strong historical ties, particularly in peacekeeping, and both countries stand to benefit significantly from deeper trade engagement,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary underscored the need to strengthen bilateral trade and enhance economic cooperation, revealing that both sides deliberated on establishing a Joint Trade Commission to systematically address obstacles that continue to impede trade flows.

Among the key challenges identified was insecurity, which continues to disrupt the free movement of goods and people across borders. The leaders acknowledged that stability remains central to unlocking the full trade potential between the neighboring states.

The South Sudanese delegation is currently on a fact-finding mission in Kenya to explore practical measures to ease the movement of goods to South Sudan through the Northern Corridor transport system.

Discussions focused on enhancing efficiency along the Northern Corridor, particularly through the Port of Mombasa and the Nairobi Inland Container Depot, which serve as critical gateways for cargo destined for landlocked South Sudan.

Kenya welcomed the delegation’s interest in streamlining logistics and reducing delays along the corridor, noting that improvements in port operations, customs processes and inland freight handling would significantly boost trade volumes.

“As a Ministry, we are committed to supporting joint initiatives that facilitate smoother cross-border trade, including addressing border delays and improving logistics efficiency,” Kinyanjui stated.

Beyond infrastructure and logistics, the two countries agreed to strengthen collaboration in knowledge sharing and capacity building, particularly in customs administration and trade facilitation frameworks.

Kenya pledged to partner with South Sudan in enhancing institutional capacity to promote seamless cross-border commerce, a move expected to deepen regional economic integration and foster shared prosperity.

If operationalized, the proposed Joint Trade Commission is expected to provide a structured platform for continuous engagement, dispute resolution and coordinated policy implementation.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya launches technology transfer project to boost local vaccine production

Kenya launches WHO–MPP mRNA Technology Transfer Project, enabling local vaccine production, building biomanufacturing capacity, and enhancing regional health security.

6 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

Govt pledges food, water, and livestock relief in Kajiado West

CS Geoffrey Ruku assures Kajiado West residents of government support, providing food, water, and livestock relief while promoting climate-smart solutions amid drought.

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya reaffirms commitment to slash Malaria cases by 80 per cent by 2028

Kenya commits to malaria elimination by 2028, aiming for 80pc incidence reduction, 90pc mortality reduction, and interruption of indigenous transmission in selected counties.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Semester at sea ship MV World Odyssey docks in Mombasa with 609 students

The MV World Odyssey arrives at the Port of Mombasa for its sixth visit, carrying international students and crew, highlighting Kenya’s growing cruise tourism...

7 hours ago

Kenya

DCP leaders demand probe into alleged state-sponsored disruptions at opposition rallies

“Our country has come too far to slide back into political anarchy,” Munene concluded. “We demand accountability, transparency, and the protection of every Kenyan’s...

7 hours ago

Politics

Oburu rallies Siaya grassroots leaders ahead of Saturday’s Linda Ground forum

Oburu described the meeting as a step toward presenting a “unified and disciplined front” as the party prepares to re-engage supporters at the grassroots...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna Faults State House Over non-payment of Sh16bn NMS Bills

"Sakaja should have used the opportunity yesterday to remind the President that thousands of contractors and workers are still owed money by Statehouse, and...

8 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

NYOTA to be expanded to support 2 million youth, Kindiki reveals

"The way NYOTA was crafted at the beginning, it would have reached 820,000 young people, but from what has gone around this table on...

9 hours ago