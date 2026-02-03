Kenya signs MoU with UK, IOM, and VALAR to strengthen border security

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3-The Government, in collaboration with the United Kingdom, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and VALAR, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing border security and regional stability.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, who described the agreement as a strategic step in strengthening bilateral cooperation to promote peace, stability, and socio-economic development across Kenya’s borderlands.

PS Omollo said, the initiative will initially focus on Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, and Busia counties, which have historically faced security and cross-border challenges.

“It will bolster our capacity to address human trafficking, migrant smuggling and other transnational crimes associated with porous borders, with initial focus on Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir and Busia counties,” he said.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Diana Dalton, UK Deputy High Commissioner, and Ben Fisher from the Integrated Security Fund, along with senior security officials from both Kenya and partner organizations.