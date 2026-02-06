Connect with us

FILE| Nairobi Passport Control Office.

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Service responds to temporary passport booklet shortage

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services addresses temporary unavailability of A and B Series passports on eCitizen portal, assuring prompt processing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 — The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has acknowledged public concerns over the temporary unavailability of A and B Series passport booklets on the eCitizen application portal.

The department assured Kenyans that measures are being implemented to ensure that all passport applications are processed promptly, without inconveniencing applicants.

“We reaffirm our commitment to facilitate travel in line with our mandate as we make efforts to ensure that all series are available,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

The State Department urged applicants to remain patient as efforts continue to resolve the shortage, emphasizing that the disruption will not affect the processing of submitted applications.

Citizens and travelers requiring passports were encouraged to continue submitting applications through the eCitizen portal while the department works to restore full availability of all passport series.

