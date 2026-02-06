Connect with us

Kenya Initiates Pre-Feasibility Study for Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba Highway PPP Upgrade

A project kick-off meeting held on Tuesday, brought together government officials and consultants from a joint venture between CPCS of Canada and Avatech Engineering of Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Kenya has launched preparatory work for the long-awaited upgrade of the Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba highway through a Public Private Partnership (PPP), aiming to reduce congestion and enhance regional trade connectivity.

The Public Private Partnerships Directorate under the National Treasury, in collaboration with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has kicked off a pre-feasibility study for the project.

 This marks a crucial first step toward attracting private investment and implementing the highway upgrade.

A project kick-off meeting held on Tuesday, brought together government officials and consultants from a joint venture between CPCS of Canada and Avatech Engineering of Kenya. Over the next four months, the team will assess the project’s technical, economic, environmental, and financial viability, with full funding provided by AIIB.

Procurement for a detailed feasibility study and transaction advisory services is underway, with a consultant expected to be appointed in the second quarter of 2026.

This consultancy will handle engineering designs, environmental and social impact assessments, financial modelling, and transaction structuring, preparing the project for private sector participation.

Strategic Importance of the Mau Summit–Malaba Highway

The Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba road is a critical segment of the Northern Corridor, the main trade and logistics route connecting Kenya to Uganda and the broader East and Central African region. The highway currently suffers from heavy traffic congestion and high accident rates, affecting trade efficiency and road safety.

The planned upgrade will transform the road into a dual carriageway, integrate Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow, and include climate-resilient infrastructure features to ensure durability and sustainability.

PPP Model and Project Timeline

Under the PPP arrangement, a private partner will design, finance, construct, operate, and maintain the upgraded highway.

The government plans a competitive procurement process once statutory approvals are completed:

This initiative aligns with Kenya’s broader strategy to leverage private sector investment for faster infrastructure development, enhance regional connectivity, and boost trade competitiveness.

