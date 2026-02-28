Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Embassy in Doha Calls on Kenyans to Register Amid Iran attacks

“We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates,” the Embassy in Doha stated.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – The Embassy of Kenya in Doha has called on Kenyans residing in the Qatari capital to stay informed through official government platforms as it continues to monitor unfolding developments in the region.

In a statement it’s social media platforms, the Embassy confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with Qatari authorities to stay updated on any changes that may affect residents.

The mission emphasized that there is no cause for panic and urged Kenyans to remain calm while strictly adhering to official instructions issued by the host government.

“We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates,” the Embassy stated.

The Embassy encouraged all Kenyans in Doha to register via its official website, kenyaembassydoha.com.

The Kenyan mission says registration will help the mission maintain accurate records and provide timely assistance should the need arise.

The Embassy’s advisory comes amid a broader security alert in Doha following recent Israeli and US strikes on Iranian targets and the potential for regional retaliation.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry, however, has said conditions in Qatar remain stable and safe in light of the attacks.

