Kenya bets on partnerships to grow pool of experts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The government is strengthening international partnerships to expand training opportunities in key technical fields as part of efforts to support the country’s industrialisation agenda.

This emerged during a meeting held at Kenyatta University on Thursday to mark the conclusion of a regional postgraduate course in nuclear and radiation safety.

Officials from the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) and senior members of academia said building a reliable pool of specialists is critical to advancing Kenya’s industrial ambitions and ensuring safety in the use of nuclear technology.

KNRA Director-General James Keter said collaborations with institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have provided valuable resources and technical guidance across key sectors.

“The government firmly supports efforts aimed at engaging stakeholders in a unified global approach to safety and security,” Keter told the forum.

During the event, 28 students from 15 African countries received certificates after completing the postgraduate course in radiation, transport and waste safety.

The five-month programme was supported by the IAEA in partnership with KNRA and Kenyatta University.

This marks the second time Kenya has hosted the course.

Keter noted that while nuclear technology and radioactive sources offer significant benefits to society, they also present challenges, including the risk of falling out of regulatory control and posing threats to public safety and security.

“It is heartening that the course is gaining momentum at a particularly critical time when KNRA and other regulatory bodies in the region are working collaboratively to review and strengthen regional regulatory frameworks,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor John Okumu, Dr Evans Changamu, Dean of the School of Pure and Applied Sciences, said the IAEA-led postgraduate programme underscores the importance of international collaboration.

“Kenyatta University is proud to have partnered with KNRA and the IAEA. It demonstrates our commitment to research and regulatory excellence,” said Dr Changamu.

Also present at the event were course coordinator Dr Nadir Hashim of Kenyatta University and KNRA representative Isaac Mundia.

According to the IAEA, the postgraduate course targets university graduates in physics, chemistry, life sciences or engineering who have practical experience in radiation protection and the safe use of radiation sources.

Beyond this programme, the IAEA runs several other capacity-building initiatives, including the Internet Reactor Laboratory, which enables students from Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia and South Africa to access a research reactor in Morocco for nuclear education and training.