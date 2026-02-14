Kenya Airways Returns Aircraft to Service After Major Maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, has announced the return to service of one of its aircraft following the successful completion of a comprehensive heavy maintenance check.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft underwent a 6C maintenance check — a detailed inspection carried out after several years of operation — alongside a scheduled landing gear replacement.

The return forms part of a phased plan to restore aircraft that had been temporarily grounded to allow for essential maintenance and safety upgrades.

“The aircraft has already resumed operations, completing its maiden post-maintenance flights. It is expected to support the airline’s mid- to long-haul network, boosting capacity and improving schedule reliability,” the national carrier stated.