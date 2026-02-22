Kenya Airways Cancels New York Flights Over U.S. Blizzard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Kenya Airways has cancelled its Nairobi–New York and New York–Nairobi flights following severe winter weather that has disrupted operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

In a customer update issued on Saturday, the airline said a Blizzard Warning and heavy snowfall across parts of the United States forced airport authorities to suspend flight operations for specific periods.

The affected flights are KQ 002 (Nairobi to New York) scheduled for February 22 and KQ 003 (New York to Nairobi) scheduled for February 23.

Kenya Airways said passenger safety remains its top priority and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The airline plans to resume operations with KQ 002 on February 24 and KQ 003 on February 25, subject to improved weather conditions.

Customers have been advised to check the airline’s website, mobile app, or contact customer support for the latest updates as the situation continues to be monitored.