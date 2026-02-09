Connect with us

Kenya

KeNHA Orders Traders to Vacate Thika Superhighway for New Bus Bays to Improve Safety

According to KeNHA, the planned bus bays will provide safe and orderly points for passenger pick-up and drop-off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway, ordering them to vacate road reserves to allow for the construction of designated bus bays aimed at improving safety and easing congestion.

In a public notice dated February 9, 2026, KeNHA said the clearance will affect traders operating at Roysambu in both directions and Githurai on the Nairobi-bound side of the highway. The agency said the exercise is part of ongoing road safety improvement initiatives targeting one of the country’s busiest transport corridors.

According to KeNHA, the planned bus bays will provide safe and orderly points for passenger pick-up and drop-off, a move expected to reduce traffic snarl-ups and curb accidents frequently associated with illegal stopping along the highway.

“This is to pave the way for the construction of designated bus bays, aimed at ensuring safe and orderly passenger pick-up and drop-off, as well as reducing traffic congestion along the affected sections,” the authority said in the notice signed by Acting Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli.

The highways agency warned that encroachment on road reserves poses a serious risk to motorists, pedestrians and traders themselves, noting that the clearance will ensure unobstructed flow of traffic along the superhighway.

Thika Road has long been plagued by congestion and safety concerns, particularly around informal bus stops and roadside trading zones where public service vehicles frequently stop to pick and drop passengers, often outside designated areas.

KeNHA said affected traders have seven days from the date of the notice to remove their goods voluntarily, urging compliance to avoid enforcement action. The authority did not indicate whether alternative trading spaces would be provided.

The clearance forms part of broader government efforts to enhance road safety and improve efficiency on major highways, as traffic volumes continue to rise in and out of the capital.

KeNHA encouraged members of the public to support the initiative, saying improved road discipline and infrastructure are key to reducing accidents on Kenya’s highways.

