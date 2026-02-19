KeNHA Demolitions: Angry Traders Clash with Police, Block Thika Road in Githurai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Chaos erupted in Githurai on Thika Road on Monday as angry traders clashed with police over the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) demolitions. Protesters blocked the busy highway, causing major traffic congestion and disrupting commuters and businesses in the area.

Traders gathered in large numbers, shouting slogans and resisting demolition efforts by KeNHA officials.

Police officers responded with tear gas and baton charges in an effort to disperse the crowd, prompting further confrontations.

Local business owners said the demolitions are threatening their livelihoods, many of whom have operated in the area for decades. “We cannot afford to lose our shops and stalls. These demolitions are destroying our businesses and families,” said one trader.

Traders allege that they were given little notice and inadequate compensation for structures slated for removal. They argued that proper dialogue with authorities should have preceded the demolition exercise.

The National Police Service confirmed the incident, noting that officers were deployed to maintain order and ensure public safety along the busy Thika Road corridor.

KeNHA officials stated that the demolitions are part of ongoing efforts to clear encroachments along major highways, aimed at enhancing road safety and improving transport infrastructure.

“While we regret the inconvenience caused to traders and the public, these demolitions are necessary to ensure the free flow of traffic and adherence to national regulations,” a KeNHA spokesperson said.

Commuters faced significant delays as the protest blocked both lanes of the highway during the morning rush hour.

Motorists were urged to seek alternative routes and advised residents to remain calm while the situation is brought under control.