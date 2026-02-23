Connect with us

KeNHA Closes Migori Footbridge Indefinitely After Flood Damage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 -The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the indefinite closure of the Migori Footbridge along the Isebania–Sare (A1) Road following damage caused by rising water levels in River Migori.

In a traffic advisory issued on February 23, 2026, the highways authority said the decision was prompted by ongoing heavy rains across the country, which have led to river swelling and structural damage to the crossing.

According to KeNHA, the rising waters washed away the gabion protection on the upstream side of the bridge, leaving the footbridge cut off and dangerously suspended.

“The section at the Migori Footbridge along the Isebania–Sare (A1) Road will be closed to traffic indefinitely from today,” the Authority said in the notice.

Pedestrians who normally use the footbridge have been advised to cross the river via the main bridge designated for motorised traffic during the closure period.

KeNHA said it is closely monitoring the situation and will commence reinstatement works once water levels subside and the area is deemed safe for engineers to access the site.

The agency, headed by Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and appealed to members of the public to cooperate with traffic marshals and adhere to safety guidelines.

The closure comes amid heightened concerns over infrastructure safety in several parts of the country as heavy rains continue to pound different regions, causing flooding and damage to roads and bridges.

Hundreds of families have been displaced after River Migori burst its banks following heavy rains, triggering widespread flooding in downstream areas.

Local authorities reported that homes, farms, and property were submerged as water levels rose rapidly, forcing residents to flee to safer ground. Families spent the night in the open, with some seeking shelter in nearby schools, churches, and public facilities.

Emergency response teams, including county disaster officials and the Kenya Red Cross, have been deployed to assess the situation and provide humanitarian assistance such as food, clean water, and temporary shelter.

Residents living along the river have been urged to move to higher ground as more rainfall is expected in the region, raising fears of further flooding.

County officials warned of potential health risks, including waterborne diseases, and called for urgent support to assist affected households and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

