KDF officer, NPS counterpart arrested for extortion in Mtito Andei

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and a police officer are among three suspects arrested in Mtito Andei township over alleged involvement in an extortion scheme targeting bar owners and members of the public.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects allegedly moved from one establishment to another, intimidating bar operators and demanding money.

According to DCI, the group reportedly cruised through the township in a white Toyota Axio, projecting authority and instilling fear while carrying out the alleged extortion.

“The trio was reported to be cruising through the township in a white Toyota Axio, flashing confidence and fear in equal measure, as they extorted bar owners of their hard-earned cash,” the DCI said.

Detectives acting on public reports mounted an operation that led to the suspects’ arrest.

They were identified as Samuel Ogando Odoyo, a KDF officer; Onyango Nelson Kasera, a police officer; and Joseph Mulwa Mwambi, a civilian.

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle used bore a fake registration number.

A search of the car recovered a black pistol holster, a pair of handcuffs, and other items believed to have been used to reinforce the suspects’ alleged show of authority.

The suspects were taken into custody and later placed in an identification parade, where victims positively identified them.

DCI said it was processing the two for arraignment in court.