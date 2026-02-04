Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Katiba Institute demands funding freeze for unlawful presidential advisor roles

Katiba Institute writes to the Controller of Budget, urging compliance with a High Court ruling that declared Presidential Advisor offices unconstitutional, highlighting budgetary and legal concerns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Katiba Institute has formally written to the Controller of Budget (COB), Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o, urging strict compliance with a High Court ruling that declared the offices of Presidential Advisors unconstitutional.

In a letter sent on behalf of the Institute, Executive Director Nora Mbagathi requested confirmation that no payments have been approved for former Presidential Advisors or their offices since the judgment delivered on January 22, 2026, and that no future payments be authorized.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The letter cites Article 228 of the Constitution, which mandates the Controller of Budget to ensure public funds are spent lawfully.

“The Court found that the establishment of these offices and the appointment of advisors were undertaken without a clear constitutional or statutory basis, bypassing the mandates of the Public Service Commission and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission,” the letter noted.

It also highlighted the significant budgetary implications of the appointments, which were not subjected to proper legal and institutional oversight.

The correspondence follows the High Court’s dismissal of fresh applications seeking to suspend the earlier ruling.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the new applications raised no new issues and were res judicata, meaning the matter had already been conclusively decided.

“The doctrine of res judicata prevents a matter from being endlessly litigated,” Justice Mwamuye said, adding that the applicants had failed to demonstrate new evidence or likelihood of injustice that would justify a stay.

Procedural violations

During the proceedings, Katiba Institute, represented by lawyers Malidzo Nyawa and Joshua Malidzo, urged the court to dismiss the applications, arguing that the High Court lacked jurisdiction to re-open a matter it had already decided.

The respondents, comprising 21 former advisors, argued that a temporary stay was necessary to allow for handovers and maintain the functioning of the advisory offices.

They have indicated their intention to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The High Court’s original ruling, delivered on January 22, declared the creation and staffing of the advisory offices unlawful due to procedural and constitutional violations.

The case has fueled public debate on the limits of presidential power and executive appointments in Kenya, raising questions about oversight, transparency, and the use of public funds.

Katiba Institute has requested the COB to respond within 14 days, signaling the organization’s intent to ensure full enforcement of the court’s judgment.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei slams police transfers over Nandi Hills assault as ‘travesty of justice’

Nandi Senator Cherargei criticizes the NPS for transferring senior officers instead of prosecuting those linked to the brutal assault of youths at a Nandi...

4 minutes ago

County News

Fire at Mama Ngina Children’s Home in Kisumu contained, no casualties

Kisumu County confirms a fire at Mama Ngina Children’s Home was quickly contained, with all children safely evacuated and no injuries reported. Investigations are...

15 minutes ago

County News

Stolen Mercedes-Benz recovered after dramatic chase on Mombasa Road

DCI detectives recover a stolen Mercedes-Benz GLK350d after a dramatic chase from Mombasa Road to Kajiado South, as suspects flee and investigations continue.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP challenges delay in Anglo Leasing trial, urges court to proceed

DPP Renson Ingonga moves Court of Appeal to prevent delays in the Anglo Leasing trial, opposing Kamani brothers’ request to review a High Court...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nelson Havi joins Gachagua’s DCP party

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Democratic Change Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi to the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPC protects employee rights against unauthorized call recording, awards Sh700,000

The ODPC finds Liquid Telecommunications Kenya Ltd unlawfully processed an employee’s voice recording without consent, awarding Sh700,000 compensation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto awards Charter to Bomet University, Kenya’s 36th public university

Bomet University becomes Kenya’s 36th fully chartered public university after President William Ruto awards it a charter.

2 hours ago

Africa

US airpower keeps ISIS leadership ‘underground’ in Somalia: AFRICOM

AFRICOM says US airstrikes in Somalia are critical in weakening ISIS-linked militants and supporting Somali partner forces, while broader security cooperation includes maritime monitoring...

2 hours ago