KAM, KEPSA welcome AGOA extension to 2026, cite jobs and export gains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Kenya Private Sector have lauded the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to December 31, 2026, saying the move will ease uncertainty for exporters, protect jobs and boost Kenya’s access to the U.S. market.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed the legislation reauthorising AGOA with retroactive effect from September 30, 2025, restoring continuity after the previous framework lapsed.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) said the extension provides stability for exporters and safeguards more than 66,000 jobs, particularly in the apparel, textile and agribusiness sectors that depend on duty-free access to the U.S.

“The signing of this Act provides the immediate certainty required to maintain investor confidence and protect existing jobs,” said KEPSA Chief Executive Officer Carole Kariuki.

“While the current extension is shorter than the three years initially passed by Congress, we take note of the U.S. administration’s intent to modernise the programme.”

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) also welcomed the 16-month retrospective extension, saying it supports business continuity for both Kenyan and American firms and strengthens bilateral economic ties.

“Through AGOA, Kenya and the U.S. have built a mutually beneficial relationship that has driven exports, created jobs and supported socio-economic growth,” said KAM Chief Executive Tobias Alando.

“To build on these gains, we urge both governments to conclude negotiations for a long-term Kenya–U.S. bilateral trade agreement.”

The U.S. is one of Kenya’s key trading partners, accounting for about nine percent of the country’s external market. KEPSA and KAM said the extension followed sustained private sector advocacy in collaboration with the Kenyan government and regional partners.

They cited high-level engagements during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York in 2025, Kenya–U.S. investment forums, and textile and apparel roundtables aimed at preserving preferential access for Kenyan exports.

Trade data highlights AGOA’s importance. In 2024, Kenya exported about $470 million (Sh61 billion) worth of apparel to the U.S. under the programme, supporting nearly 800,000 livelihoods. In 2025, Kenya’s exports to the U.S. totalled $788.6 million against imports of $930.8 million.

AGOA grants eligible Sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of products, subject to governance and economic reform conditions, with business leaders saying its extension will preserve jobs, lower consumer costs in the U.S., and reinforce Kenya’s position as a strategic trade partner.

