Kalonzo promises principled leadership focused on national renewal after Azimio appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accepted his appointment as Party Leader of the Azimio Coalition, pledging to steer the opposition outfit toward national renewal, inclusivity, and principled leadership.

Musyoka thanked the coalition’s leadership for the confidence placed in him, expressing gratitude to Azimio Council Chairman and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the coalition council, and constituent parties.

“I graciously accept my appointment as Party Leader of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition. I thank our chairman, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the coalition leadership, and all constituent parties for this trust,” Musyoka said on Tuesday.

He congratulated newly appointed officials and reaffirmed Azimio’s position as a political platform championing the aspirations of millions of Kenyans.

“Azimio continues to represent the hopes of millions who believe in justice, inclusivity, and a Kenya that works for everyone. We welcome other like-minded individuals and parties to join us as the government in waiting,” he said.

Calling for unity and resilience, Musyoka urged Kenyans not to lose hope, insisting that the coalition’s mission transcends individual interests.

“This is bigger than any individual; it is about Kenya. I urge my fellow countrymen and women not to despair. Together, we will offer principled leadership focused on national renewal,” he added.

His acceptance follows significant leadership changes within the Azimio Coalition Party Council chaired by Mr Kenyatta.

The council dropped Suna East MP Junet Mohamed as Secretary General and appointed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi in his place, a decision communicated on Tuesday.

The leadership overhaul was effected during a joint session of the Azimio Council and the National Executive Committee held on Monday, February 2, where senior leaders reviewed the coalition’s organisational structure, assessed the prevailing political environment, and charted its long-term strategy.

In the same meeting, former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia was appointed Executive Director of the coalition.

Azimio said the changes were necessitated by evolving political circumstances requiring strategic leadership adjustments to enhance internal coordination and operational effectiveness.

The coalition said the reshuffle is intended to reposition and revitalise Azimio La Umoja, fostering cohesion, unity, and effectiveness as it advances its national political agenda.

The appointments have since been formally communicated to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.